Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre

Jun. 4, 2019  

See all-new photos of Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru June 16 2019. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

When Rodgers and Hammerstein's masterpiece OKLAHOMA! made its Broadway debut in 1943, it launched a new era in American musical theater - fusing story, song and dance through the stunning choreography of Agnes De Mille. It also began one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in Broadway history. At its heart, Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! is a love story between confident cowboy Curly and feisty farmer Laurey.

As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to carve out a life together in a brand-new state. But the road to love is as bumpy and fraught with all the dangers and excitement of the time. The unforgettable score includes: "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "People Will Say We're in Love," "I Cain't Say No!" and the exhilarating title song, "Oklahoma!"

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre
Sean Bell (Will Parker) and Melissa Carlile-Price (Ado Annie)

Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre
Madison Claire Parks (Laurey) and Blake Price (Curly)

Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre
Alex Levin (Jud Fry) and Blake Price (Curly)

Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre
CameRon Turner Dream Curly) and Bella Calafiura (Dream Laurey)

Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre
The cast of Rodgers and Hammersteinâ€™s OKLAHOMA!

Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre
Susan Cella as Aunt Eller



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre
  • Cape Rep Theatre Presents East Coast Premiere Of UMPO Series
  • Chris LeBeau Returns to Franklin to Choreograph CABARET
  • WAM Announces 10th Anniversary Gala Line-up
  • Dance Currents Inc. and Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston Present 'Our Children's Legacy, Music and Dances of Loss and Hope'
  • FUN HOME Returns To SpeakEasy Stage

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup