Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! At North Shore Music Theatre

See all-new photos of Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru June 16 2019.

When Rodgers and Hammerstein's masterpiece OKLAHOMA! made its Broadway debut in 1943, it launched a new era in American musical theater - fusing story, song and dance through the stunning choreography of Agnes De Mille. It also began one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in Broadway history. At its heart, Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! is a love story between confident cowboy Curly and feisty farmer Laurey.

As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to carve out a life together in a brand-new state. But the road to love is as bumpy and fraught with all the dangers and excitement of the time. The unforgettable score includes: "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "People Will Say We're in Love," "I Cain't Say No!" and the exhilarating title song, "Oklahoma!"

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden





