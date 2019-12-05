Photo Flash: Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY

MRT celebrates the holidays through December 22 with the imaginative and radiant The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, a new companion piece to last season's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley - both based on the characters from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Shana Gozansky. For tickets, contact the Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit MRT.ORG. Tickets start at $24 (Students, $15).

The cast includes Alexis Bronkovic (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT) as Elizabeth Darcy; Philana Mia Gnatowksi (The Pain and The Itch at Company One Theatre) as Cassie; Katie Grindeland (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT) as Lydia Wickham; Ed Hoopman (Macbeth at Actors' Shakespeare Project) as George Wickham; Laura Latreille (The Wolves at Lyric Stage Company) as Mrs. Reynolds; Paul Melendy (The 39 Steps at Gloucester Stage Company) as Brian; Lewis D. Wheeler (Pass Over at SpeakEasy Stage Company) as Fitzwilliam Darcy.

In addition to Gozansky, the creative team includes Apollo Mark Weaver (Slow Food at MRT) as Scenic Designer; Miranda Giruleo (Native Gardens at MRT) as Costume Designer; Brian J. Lilienthal (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT); and David Remedios (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT) as Sound Designer. Maegan Conroy serves as Production Stage Manager.





