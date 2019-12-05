Photo Flash: Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY

MRT celebrates the holidays through December 22 with the imaginative and radiant The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, a new companion piece to last season's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley - both based on the characters from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Check out photos from the production below!

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Shana Gozansky. For tickets, contact the Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit MRT.ORG. Tickets start at $24 (Students, $15).

The cast includes Alexis Bronkovic (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT) as Elizabeth Darcy; Philana Mia Gnatowksi (The Pain and The Itch at Company One Theatre) as Cassie; Katie Grindeland (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT) as Lydia Wickham; Ed Hoopman (Macbeth at Actors' Shakespeare Project) as George Wickham; Laura Latreille (The Wolves at Lyric Stage Company) as Mrs. Reynolds; Paul Melendy (The 39 Steps at Gloucester Stage Company) as Brian; Lewis D. Wheeler (Pass Over at SpeakEasy Stage Company) as Fitzwilliam Darcy.

In addition to Gozansky, the creative team includes Apollo Mark Weaver (Slow Food at MRT) as Scenic Designer; Miranda Giruleo (Native Gardens at MRT) as Costume Designer; Brian J. Lilienthal (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT); and David Remedios (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at MRT) as Sound Designer. Maegan Conroy serves as Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Meghan Moore

Ed Hoopman, Philana Mia, Paul Melendy and Lewis D. Wheeler

Ed Hoopman, Laura Latrielle

Laura Latrielle, Philana Mia, Ed Hoopman, Katie Grindeland, Alexis Bronkovic, Lewis D. Wheeler, and Paul Melendy

Philana Mia, Paul Melendy

Paul Melendy, Philana Mia, Katie Grindeland, Alexis Bronkovic, Lewis D. Wheeler, Laura Latrielle

Paul Melendy, Philana Mia, Katie Grindeland, Alexis Bronkovic, Lewis D. Wheeler, Laura Latrielle

Philana Mia and Katie Grindeland

Paul Melendy and Philana Mia

Laura Latrielle, Katie Grindeland, Alexis Bronkovic, and Lewis D. Wheeler



