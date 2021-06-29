Photos: Kelli O'Hara Performs Outdoor Concert Presented by Berkshire Theatre Group

On June 25 and June 26, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara brought her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to the Berkshires in an evening of personal favorite songs. She shared post-pandemic ponderings about the purpose and power of the arts and its resilient people.

Photo credit: Jacey Rae Russell