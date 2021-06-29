Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Kelli O'Hara Performs Outdoor Concert Presented by Berkshire Theatre Group

O'Hara shared post-pandemic ponderings about the purpose and power of the arts and its resilient people, and more.

Jun. 29, 2021  

On June 25 and June 26, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara brought her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to the Berkshires in an evening of personal favorite songs. She shared post-pandemic ponderings about the purpose and power of the arts and its resilient people.

Check out photos below!

For more information, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org.

Photo credit: Jacey Rae Russell

