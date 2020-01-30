Photo Flash: GLORIA: A LIFE at American Repertory Theater

American Repertory Theater's production of Gloria: A Life began previews on Friday, January 24. It opens tonight, Thursday, January 30, and plays through Sunday, March 1 at the Loeb Drama Center (64 Brattle Street) in Cambridge, MA.

History. Her story. Our story. This new play about Gloria Steinem and the women she has partnered with in a decades-long fight for equality is brought to life by a dynamic ensemble of performers. Fifty years after Gloria began raising her voice and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's belief in talking circles as a catalyst for change offers us all a path forward. The first act is Gloria's story; the second is our own.

The cast includes Patricia Kalember as Gloria Steinem with Gabrielle Beckford, Joanna Glushak, Patrena Murray, Erika Stone, Brenda Withers, and Eunice Wong. Rachel Cognata is the swing.

Check out photos of the production below:

Patricia Kalember

Joanna Glushak, Patricia Kalember, and Erika Stone

The cast of Gloria: A Life

Patricia Kalember and Gabrielle Beckford

Gabrielle Beckford and Patrena Murray

Eunice Wong, Gabriella Beckford, Patricia Kalember, and Joanna Glushak

Eunice Wong and Patricia Kalember

Patricia Kalember, Joanna Glushak, and Patrena Murray

The cast of Gloria: A Life

Photo credit: APrioriPhotography.com




