Photo Flash: Cape Rep Theatre Presents INDECENT

Cape Rep Theatre presents the Cape premiere of INDECENT, by Paula Vogel September 18 through October 13, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $35-40. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, September 20th. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's deeply moving new play with music is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and their lives to perform it.

Indecent is told by a company of 10, 7 actors and 3 musicians, across time from 1907 to 1952 and embraces the the joy of the music of the era, dynamically performed by the an incredible ensemble of Cape Rep favorites including Trish LaRose, Art Devine, Vicki Summers, Nick Nudler, Noah Pelty and Tom Leidenfrost with Lily Steven, Lee Cohen, Abigail Grace Allwein and Justin Torrellas making their Cape Rep debuts.

Indecent is directed by Cape Rep's Associate Artistic Director Maura Hanlon with musical direction by David Kornfeld, scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Herrick Goldman, projection design by Lisa Renkel and Holly Hansen will stage manage.





