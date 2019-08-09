Photo Flash: Brown Box Theatre Project Brings MEASURE FOR MEASURE Across Massachusetts

Kyler Taustin, Executive Artistic Director of Brown Box Theatre Project - Massachusetts' premiere travelling, free outdoor Shakespeare - announces the opening of Measure for Measure, Shakespeare's timeless tale of gender politics and political corruption. Brown Box will tour to 9 outdoor locations in Massachusetts from August 9-25 before packing up and continuing to perform for audiences down the east coast in Delaware-Maryland-Virginia (Aug. 29-Sept. 21). Measure for Measure is Directed by Kyler Taustin.

Coming to a town near you! Measure for Measure will be performed for limited runs in Massachusetts: Allston (Aug 9,10,11), Newton Highlands (Aug 14), Webster (Aug 15), Boston (Aug 16), Fall River (Aug 17), Plymouth (Aug 18), Lowell (Aug 21), Easton (Aug 22), Allston (Aug 23), Hopkinton (Aug 24) and Boston (Aug 25).

Please visit www.brownboxtheatre.org for full performance schedule and rain locations.

All performances are open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. Enjoy the Bard under the stars on the lawn or bring blankets and lawn chairs. Due to mature themes this show is recommended for ages 13 and older with the advisory of a parent.

Brown Box Theater Project's 2019 free Shakespeare tour of Measure for Measure is provided in partnership with the Maryland State Arts Council, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Worcester County Arts Council, Fall River Cultural Council, Webster Cultural Council, Wilmington Cultural Council, Plymouth Cultural Council, Easton Cultural Council, Midshore Community Foundation, Hopkinton Cultural Council, Talbot County Arts Council, Paul M. Angell Family Foundation and Somerset County Arts Council - organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

Photos Credit: Aram Boghosian Photo



Sara Boess and Spencer Parli Tew

Ivy Ryan, Drew Cleveland, Tanya A. Stockler and Francis Xavier Norton

Sarah Boess, Spencer Parli Tew, Tim Colee and Chris Kandra

Chris Kandra, Sarah Boess, Drew Cleveland

Sarah Boess

Ensemble of Measure for Measure

