Passim's School Of Music Announces Winter 2022 Semester

Passim's School of Music is back with more than two dozen classes including a pair of classes examining the music of Bob Dylan & The Band and Bonnie Raitt. This semester half of the classes will be held online, while the rest remain in person. All classes will begin remotely for the first two weeks, and then in person classes will return to the Passim School of Music in Harvard Square. The weekly courses start next week. A complete list of courses can be found passim.org/school-of-music.

In 1965, "Dylan went electric" at the Newport Folk Festival and changed the face of "folk music" and what the world had expected from him. Shortly after he called up "The Band," known as "The Hawks" at the time and continued to push musical and cultural boundaries. Together they helped shift the course of American popular music, writing and performing some of the most iconic and beloved songs of the 20th century. The sound weaves together American folk, rock, country, blues, jazz, and R&B with timeless stories, deep emotion, and humor. Avi Salloway of the art-folk-rock band Billy Wylder will lead this ensemble class as students learn the great songs spanning the careers of these legends. This ensemble welcomes all instruments and vocalists.

For Songs of Bonnie Raitt, musician Janet Feld will explore Raitt's work from Angel From Montgomery to Something To Talk About. Students will not only learn the songs, but discuss the meaning of the work as they develop their skills.

"We try to offer something for everyone. Whether you are a professional looking to perfect your songwriting, or someone that has never picked up an instrument the Passim School of Music can help," said Rachel Summer, School of Music Manager. "Our Songs of Bob Dylan & The Band and Songs of Bonnie Raitt classes will allow students to approach music many of them already know and love in an entirely new way as they work together with others to master the music."

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. The new online classes will offer students the opportunity to play in a Bluegrass or Old Time Ensemble, take private voice lessons, learn a new instrument, or begin to learn about songwriting from the comfort of their living room. All classes are taught by professional musicians including Lloyd Thayer, Lindsay Straw, Liv Greene and many others.

In addition, the Passim School of Music will offer two online workshops in conjunction with Passim's Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFest) on Sunday, January 16th. Shannon Heaton will teach a class on the Irish Flute and Alasdair White will present A Scottish West-Highland tune workshop. Pre-registration for these ticketed classes is recommended at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

