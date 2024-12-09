Passim School Of Music To Host 'Your Music, Your Year' Planning Workshop For Independent Musicians'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Passim School of Music is setting independent musicians up for success with a 2025 career workshop, guiding artists with a roadmap to achieve their musical goals and aspirations for the new year.

Led by artist manager Kristina Latino, “Your Music, Your Year: A Planning Workshop for Independent Musicians” offers artists a hands-on session that guides participants in crafting a personalized, actionable roadmap for their 2025 career goals, inspiring them to move forward with clarity and purpose. As part of Passim School of Music's robust slate of over 20 offerings, this workshop reflects the school's commitment to providing artists with the tools they need to refine their craft and thrive in today's music industry. A complete list of courses and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

In "Your Music, Your Year: A Planning Workshop for Independent Musicians," 2023 Boston Music Award winner for “artist manager of the year” Latino will help artists chart their paths to success. Musicians will engage in guided exercises and dynamic group discussions to set personalized career goals and reflect on their successes and lessons learned from 2024. Latino, the founder of Cornerscape Artist Management based in Cambridge, MA, brings a wealth of experience supporting independent artists. The class will take place on Wednesday, January 15th, from 7 PM to 9 PM ET on Zoom.

Artists can enhance their skills at the Passim School of Music through various other programs this winter, including The Songwriter's Workshop with Nora Meier, 90's Songs for Ukulele with Amy Kucharik, and Home Recording for Singer-Songwriters with Kayla Blackburn. Ensemble programs focused on bluegrass, Klezmer, and Celtic music and lessons in guitar, voice, mandolin, and other instruments are offered.

Registration for all the classes offered are available at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. All classes are taught by professional musicians.

The classes will be held at The Passim School of Music at 26 Church St., Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the third floor.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

