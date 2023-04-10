Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Folk Music 

Passim has launched The Folk Collective, a group of artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders from the greater Boston area dedicated to exchanging ideas and developing projects to expand and diversify the musical and cultural offerings at the non-profit organization.

Best known for its listening-room music venue, Passim presents music across a wide range of genres and has a rich history steeped in 'folk music'. The Folk Collective is a new artist-led and artist-forward initiative digging deeper to explore what is folk music ?, its roots, and how it has evolved and is changing with the ultimate goal to curate, produce and present creative ideas and artistic expression on the Passim stage. As part of this, The Folk Collective will present events that welcome and invite diverse audiences and artists to Club Passim.

"Through the work of the Folk Collective, we will explore what Folk music is and who plays on our stages," said Shea Rose, Passim's new Curator of Music and Culture. "The Folk Collective cohort was chosen because of their excellence, immense talent, leadership, and commitment to music, culture, and community. They are trailblazers."

"As with Rock & Roll in the 50s, music with Black roots became a commercially more white genre," said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Passim. "Through The Folk Collective, Passim is taking a deep look at the origins and history of Folk Music and working towards making it the inclusive genre of its origin. Bringing together artists and thought leaders, we hope to make an inclusive space for all with Folk Music from around the world at the core of it."

The Folk Collective members were invited to serve for the inaugural one-year cycle following a nomination process. The initial Folk Collective cohort includes Alastair Moock, Almira Ara, Anju, Audrey Pearl, Cliff Notez, Gabriella Simpkins, Kim Moberg, Lydia Harrell, Maxfield Anderson, Naomi Westwater, Peter Mulvey, and Stephanie Mckay.

Members of the 2022-23 Cohort are planning a series of shows at Club Passim that represents the topics being explored by The Folk Collective. The first events included an open mic hosted by The Folk Collective's Almira Ara and a night where. Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock performed music together and discussed the folk music scene in Boston and at Passim with Shea Rose. Both Harris and Moock have been conducting musical conversations in public spaces around complicated issues of race, class, gender, and history.

"I believe what the Folk Collective is trying to address, at least in my particular case, is opening up its doors to artists blending genres and exploring new ones," said Cliff Notez, a member of the new artist-led collective. "I come from a Hip Hop background traditionally, but I have folk/rock roots in me which, because of my Hip Hop background, have not felt as comfortable sharing, especially since there aren't as many opportunities. The Folk Collective is offering that opportunity."

Upcoming events include a discussion led by Cliff Notez with Will Dailey on artistic process, genre-bending, collaboration, and more on May 4. On May 6, the club will host a musical event curated and produced by the entire collective of 2022-2023 cohorts. This promises to be a special opportunity to hear from and meet the artists, musicians, teachers, and thought leaders who are helping pave the way for a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable Passim.

In addition, cohort members will perform as part of the Passim Summer Series at Danehy Park in Cambridge, including Almira Ara on June 14, and Gabriella Simpkins on July 18. Kim Moberg on July 18 and Lydia Harrell on August 15, respectively. Gabriella Simpkins and Anju will hold an album pre-release listening party on August 22.

"Folk music is a collaborative vehicle to connect and communicate with people in empathy, education, and understanding," said Kim Moberg

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their careers, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through its legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants, and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national, and International Artists.