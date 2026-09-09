PRINTS OF DARKNESS Will Present Century of Devil Cinema at Coolidge

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Coolidge Corner Theatre has announced Prints of Darkness: A Century of Devil Cinema, a repertory series co-presented by MUBI exploring 100 years of demons, possession, infernal bargains and cinematic depictions of the Devil.

Timed to the Halloween season and the Coolidge's 35mm run of The Devils, beginning October 16, the series will range from early occult cinema to contemporary horror and fantasy. Titles include Häxan, Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist, The Omen, The Devil's Advocate, Constantine, Angel Heart, Legend and Disney's Fantasia.

At the center of the series will be a centennial screening of F.W. Murnau's 1926 silent film Faust, accompanied by a live original score performed by the Invincible Czars.

A Coolidge Education class will run in conjunction with the series. A class pass includes admission to each Tuesday night screening as well as pre- and post-film discussions.

Häxan

September 29 at 7 p.m.

Benjamin Christensen's silent film explores witchcraft, possession and the historical treatment of women diagnosed with hysteria. The screening will be accompanied by Georges Méliès' 1906 short The Merry Frolics of Satan.

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes. Format: DCP.

Heaven Can Wait

October 6 at 7 p.m.

The 1943 comedy follows deceased playboy Henry Van Cleve, played by Don Ameche, as he arrives at the gates of Hell and attempts to convince Satan, played by Laird Cregar, that he belongs there.

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes. Format: DCP.

Jennifer's Body

October 7 at 7 p.m.

A high school cheerleader becomes possessed by a demon and begins feeding on the boys in her Minnesota town, leaving her best friend to confront both her and the satan-worshipping rock band responsible.

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes. Format: DCP.

Little Nicky

October 8 at 9:45 p.m.

When his two evil brothers escape from Hell, the son of an angel and the Devil must stop them from wreaking havoc on Earth and taking their father's place as Satan.

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes. Format: 35mm.

Rosemary's Baby

October 13 at 7 p.m.

Mia Farrow stars in the adaptation of Ira Levin's novel as a young mother-to-be who begins to suspect that her neighbors and husband are involved in a satanic plot concerning her unborn child. The cast also includes John Cassavetes, Sidney Blackmer and Ruth Gordon.

Runtime: 2 hours, 17 minutes. Format: 35mm.

The Devil's Advocate

October 14 at 7 p.m.

Keanu Reeves stars as attorney Kevin Lomax, whose undefeated courtroom record leads to an offer from an elite New York law firm headed by a charismatic founder played by Al Pacino.

Runtime: 2 hours, 24 minutes. Format: 35mm.

Faust With The Invincible Czars

October 15 at 7 p.m.

The Coolidge will mark the centennial of F.W. Murnau's Faust with a live original score performed by the Invincible Czars. The new score incorporates classical music, bossa nova and heavy metal using instruments including flute, violin and electric guitar.

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes. Format: Digital.

Fantasia

October 18 at 2 p.m.

Disney's 1940 animated feature combines eight animated sequences with classical music, ranging from Mickey Mouse in "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" to the demonic imagery of "Night on Bald Mountain."

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes. Format: 35mm.

Science on Screen: Prince of Darkness

October 19 at 7 p.m.

The screening will feature an introduction by Dr. Christopher Grant, Associate Professor of Physics at Boston University, exploring the connections between the film's fictional particle physics and his research into neutrinos.

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes. Format: 35mm.

Constantine

October 20 at 7 p.m.

Keanu Reeves stars as occultist John Constantine, who enters a hidden world of demons and angels while helping a policewoman investigate the mysterious death of her twin sister.

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute. Format: 35mm.

Angel Heart

October 21 at 7 p.m.

A detective investigation leads Harry Angel from New York to New Orleans and into an increasingly sinister world of murder, voodoo and satanic visions.

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes. Format: 35mm.

Legend

October 25 at 2 p.m.

Tom Cruise stars as a forest dweller who must rescue Princess Lily, played by Mia Sara, and defeat the demonic Lord of Darkness, played by Tim Curry.

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes. Format: 35mm.

The Exorcist

October 27 at 7 p.m.

William Friedkin's horror classic will screen in its original theatrical cut on 35mm.

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes. Format: 35mm.

The Omen

October 28 at 7 p.m.

The Coolidge will screen the 1976 supernatural horror film about a young boy whose arrival fulfills an ancient prophecy.

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes. Format: DCP.

The Prophecy

October 29 at 9:45 p.m.

Elias Koteas stars as L.A. homicide detective Thomas Dagget, who uncovers a heavenly prophecy being fulfilled on Earth. Christopher Walken plays the angel Gabriel, with Virginia Madsen as an elementary school teacher who joins Dagget in his fight against the forces threatening the world.

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes. Format: DCP.

The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre has operated in Brookline since 1933 and presents contemporary independent cinema alongside repertory, educational and specialty programming.

Additional information is available from Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming