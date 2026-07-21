MIDSUMMER STICK-UPS! Heist Film Series to Launch at the Coolidge This Summer

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Coolidge Corner Theatre has announced Midsummer Stick-ups!, a new August film series celebrating the art of the cinematic heist. Tickets are on sale now.

Inspired by the enduring appeal of movie thieves, con artists, and outlaws, the series brings together classics ranging from the suave cat burglars of The Great Muppet Caper, Danger: Diabolik, and To Catch a Thief to ensemble crime thrillers including Heat, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Series artwork is by Kagan McLeod.

Full Schedule

Tuesday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Bottle Rocket (30th Anniversary Screening)

Wes Anderson's feature debut follows friends Anthony and Dignan as they set out to become master criminals despite having little talent for crime. Starring Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson, the offbeat comedy marked the beginning of Anderson's acclaimed filmmaking career. Runtime: 1h 31m. Format: 35mm.

Wednesday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Le Cercle Rouge

A recently released jewel thief joins forces with an escaped prisoner and a former police marksman to pull off an elaborate heist while staying one step ahead of a relentless inspector. Jean-Pierre Melville's crime classic stars Alain Delon, Gian Maria Volontè, and Yves Montand. Runtime: 2h 20m. Format: DCP.

Sunday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m.

The Great Muppet Caper

Kermit, Fozzie, and Gonzo travel to London to investigate a daring jewel theft, leading to musical numbers, mistaken identities, and plenty of Muppet mayhem. Directed by Jim Henson, the family favorite features an all-star supporting cast. Runtime: 1h 35m. Format: DCP.

Tuesday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m.

The Killing

Stanley Kubrick's noir thriller follows a career criminal assembling a team to carry out a meticulously planned racetrack robbery, only to watch the perfect scheme begin to unravel. The film is widely regarded as one of the director's early masterpieces. Runtime: 1h 24m. Format: DCP.

Wednesday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

When four armed men hijack a New York City subway train and demand a multimillion-dollar ransom, a transit official races against the clock to save the hostages. The classic thriller stars Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw, Martin Balsam, and Hector Elizondo. Runtime: 1h 44m. Format: 35mm.

Thursday, August 13 at 9:30 p.m.

Danger: Diabolik

Mario Bava's stylish cult favorite follows master thief Diabolik as he pulls off increasingly audacious robberies while evading police and government officials alongside his partner Eva Kant. The film stars John Phillip Law as the iconic comic book antihero. Runtime: 1h 45m. Format: DCP.

Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Heat

Michael Mann's acclaimed crime epic pits master thief Neil McCauley against relentless LAPD detective Vincent Hanna as both men prepare for one final confrontation. The film stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Ashley Judd, and Natalie Portman. Runtime: 2h 50m. Format: DCP.

Wednesday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m.

To Catch a Thief

Alfred Hitchcock's romantic thriller stars Cary Grant as a retired jewel thief who must clear his name after a series of copycat robberies on the French Riviera. Grace Kelly co-stars in the Oscar-winning classic. Runtime: 1h 46m. Format: DCP.

Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Steve McQueen stars as a wealthy businessman who orchestrates the perfect bank robbery for the thrill of it, only to meet his match in an insurance investigator played by Faye Dunaway. Norman Jewison's stylish caper became one of the defining films of the era. Runtime: 1h 42m. Format: 35mm.

Tuesday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Sexy Beast

A retired safecracker enjoying a quiet life in Spain is drawn back into London's criminal underworld when a volatile gangster insists he take part in one last heist. Jonathan Glazer's acclaimed thriller stars Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley. Runtime: 1h 29m. Format: 35mm.

Wednesday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Brad Pitt stars as legendary outlaw Jesse James in Andrew Dominik's lyrical Western, which chronicles the complicated relationship between James and his admirer-turned-assassin Robert Ford, played by Casey Affleck. Runtime: 2h 40m. Format: DCP.

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