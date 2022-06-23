PRIDE@PREJUDICE Opens Tonight at Chester Theatre Company

Chester Theatre Company (CTC), now in its 33rd summer of theatre in Western Massachusetts, opens the season on Thursday with Pride@Prejudice. This lively adaptation features thirty characters played by five diverse and versatile actors in the company's joyful return to its home in the Town Hall Theatre.

The Jane Austen classic is reimagined with bloggers, chat rooms, Austen enthusiasts, and even Jane herself! A hilarious and moving homage to the beloved novel, this adaptation delighted audiences eleven years ago, and promises to be equally charming in its second incarnation in Chester.

"It's an absolute delight to be revisiting this play, and this time as director. The 2011 production at Chester was one of my first projects with this theatre company," said Daniel Elihu Kramer, Producing Artistic Director. I feel so fortunate to bring that experience full circle, and with this truly wonderful cast."

Kramer directs his work for the first time. Actors Candace Barrett Birk (Tiny Beautiful Things), Luke Hofmaier (Now Circa Then), and Marielle Young (Mary's Wedding, The Night Alive) all return to Chester Theatre Company, while Claire Fort and Brian Patterson make their debuts on the Town Hall Stage.

The design team for Pride@Prejudice consists of Lara Dubin CTC's Resident Lighting Designer, Juliana von Haubrich, who designed the scenery for all three shows last summer, now returns to create the world of Jane Austen, Christina Beam designs costumes, and Alexander Sovronsky designs sound and composed original music. Leslie Sears, stage manager for the entire 2021 season, returns to manage the 2022 inaugural production.

Performances run June 23 to July 3. Show times are Wednesday at 2pm, Thursday at 2pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Talkbacks follow the Thursday and Saturday matinees, and Cast Conversations follow the Friday shows. There is a panel discussion after the first Sunday matinee of each run.

All performances will take place in the intimate setting of Chester's Historic Town Hall, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, MA. Individual ticket prices are $52.50. Chester and Middlefield residents, members of the military and their families, ConnectorCare enrollees, and those holding EBT/SNAP cards may purchase discounted tickets by calling the box office. Student Rush $10 tickets are available day of show. Single tickets and season subscriptions may be purchased online at chestertheatre.org, or by phone at 413.354.7771. Special rates for groups of ten or more are available.