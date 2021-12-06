PISSI RUINS CHRISTMAS is Coming to Boston's Club Cafe

Sky Casper Entertainment, one of the Northeast's top producers of LGBTQ+ entertainment, announced today that drag comedy cabaret artiste Pissi Myles is coming to Boston with her hilarious holiday show, Pissi Ruins Christmas on Saturday, December 18th. Pissi, who made a headline-grabbing appearance in full drag at the (first) Trump impeachment trial, will be stuffing everyone's Christmas stockings with show-stopping live vocals, twisted carols, and tinsel-tressed laughter.

Doors open at Club Cafe (209 Columbus Avenue in Boston) at 6:30pm for cocktails. The festive fun show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door (cash only, based on availability). Tickets are on sale now at SkyCasper.com/events.

Sky Casper states, "Pissi is one of my favorite drag divas and there is no one better suited to ruin Christmas. She's the anti-Mariah and everyone is going to have the best time getting into and out of the holiday spirit with her."

Because of a recent visit from that unwanted diva, Oh! My! Cron! Variant, proof of COVID vaccination will be required for admission. As social distancing will be limited, masks are recommended, but not required. For Club Cafe's most up-to-date COVID protocols, visit their website.

ABOUT THE PERFORMER:

Pissi Myles was born kicking and screaming and hasn't stopped since! As a comedian, singer, and humorist, Pissi has been noted as one of the most talented queens in the Northeast by fans, critics, and peers. She's been featured in Vogue, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Mic, RuPaul's What's the T Podcast, and more. She also performed at the return of the legendary Wigstock festival in 2018.

Always one to make a scene, in 2019 Pissi partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Dawning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Pissi caused a stir on Capitol Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post, and garnered thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and even the queen herself, RuPaul. She has also reported at the democratic debates for Happs, interviewing presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.