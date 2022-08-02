PIANO MEN II: A Musical Tribute To Billy Joel And Elton John Announced At Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents "Piano Men II: A Musical Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John," a sequel to last year's hit original tribute show Piano Men. Piano Men II will be on the Main Stage August 18-September 4, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm.

Get up, dance and sing along to all of your favorite Billy Joel and Elton John songs! Spanning nearly 50 years in music-making, Billy and Elton have sold over 100 million albums while crafting such iconic hits as "Piano Man," "Big Shot," "I'm Still Standing," and "Rocket Man." From the creative team that produced 2019's smash Queen tribute We Are The Champions and last year's sold-out hit Piano Men comes Piano Men II, a sequel starring Cape theater favorites Anthony Teixeira, John Connelly, and Emma Fitzpatrick and featuring pianist Misao Koyama with The All Star Band!

The Cape Cod Times said of the original Piano Men show in 2021, "This feels as close as you can possibly get to a Joel/John double bill outside of the real thing, thanks to Teixeira and Connelly's outstanding vocals." The Piano Men are returning just in time to welcome music fans back with a fist-raising, heart-pounding, high-energy show you will not want to miss!

Tickets are $45, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.