Opening This Friday-Tony Award Nominee Helen Edmundson's THE CLEARING

Hub Theatre Company of Boston launches its highly anticipated seventh season with Helen Edmundson's captivating drama The Clearing, directed by Daniel Bourque, running Friday, April 5 - Saturday, April 20 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough Street in Boston's Back Bay. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 5 pm. All performances are "Pay-What-You-Can." Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected at each performance for local charities. For tickets and more information visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

This passionate, poignant and powerful historical drama tells the story of an English aristocrat and his Irish wife whose love is challenged, loyalties tested and lives forever changed by the divisive politics and long held prejudices of their time. Set in Ireland during "the curse of Cromwell," Edmundson uses a historical lens to capture today's horror of ethnic cleansing and forced transplantation. Full of treachery and treason, The Clearing adeptly funnels an intimate love story into a national tragedy presenting a political and moral dilemma that still resonates today.

IRNE Award-nominated director Daniel Bourque directs local favorites Robin Abrahams aka The Boston Globe's "Miss Conduct" (Cambridge), Jeff Gill (Duxbury), George Page, (Brighton), Brashani Reece (Lynn), Lily Steven (Cambridge), Alexander Stravinski (Wellesley), Jon Vellante (North Andover), and Matthew Zahnzinger (Malden) in this mesmerizing drama. Bourque notes, "This is a play I've loved for many years, and one I feel is especially relevant for this moment - it is about love, war, conquest, immigration, morality, the rule of a tyrant vs. the rule of law, the place of women in society, and making difficult choices in perilous times. In other words, everything that is occurring in the world right now, both at home and abroad."

Helen Edmundson has written numerous adaptations and original pieces for the stage. She adapted Tolstoy's Anna Karenina in 1992 and The Mill on the Floss in 1994, winning the TMA and the Time Out Awards respectively. Her original play The Clearing was first staged in 1993, winning the John Whiting and Time Out Awards. The Clearing had its American premiere at Chicago's Seanachai Theatre Co. in 1996, and was subsequently performed at Hartford Stage, Florida Stage, and New York's Blue Light Theatre Company. Her play Mother Teresa is Dead premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in 2002 and later The Heresy of Love premiered with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2012. In 2015 Edmundson was awarded the Windham Campbell Prize for Drama. She is also the award-winning author of the five time Tony Award nominated play Coram Boy.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's emerging theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

The Clearing by Helen Edmundson, directed by Daniel Bourque, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Friday, April 5 - Saturday, April 20 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough St, Back Bay, Boston. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You