Open Gate International Film Festival To Return For Its 2nd Year; Lineup Unveiled

Open Gate International Film Festival is set to return for its 2nd year, November 11-13th, at the West Newton Cinema in West Newton, Massachusetts. The lineup includes 48 independent films and 27 screenplays from over 20 countries around the globe. The festival is set to open with "Women in the Front Seat," a feature documentary directed by Indy Saini, and closes with "Embarrassed," a short film directed by Academy-Award Winner Sir Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave, Widows), starring Morgan Freeman, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Micheal Ward.

In its second year, Open Gate continues to showcase the best of up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world to diverse audiences and industry professionals. This year's industry professional guest panel will include Kyle Crand C.S.A., whose work as a Casting Director at CP Casting includes "Little Women," "Castle Rock" for Hulu, "Manchester-by-the-Sea," "Spotlight," "Black Mass," "The Heat," and "The Town." He was on the Casting team that won Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America for "Gone, Baby, Gone" and "Moonrise Kingdom." Kyle will be speaking at the festival on November 13th at 8 pm at the West Newton Cinema. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in the link below.

Of the 48 independent films and 27 screenplays selected, 11 are student films, and 12 are first-time filmmakers/screenwriters. The 2nd Annual Open Gate International Film Festival sponsors, include Final Draft, InkTip, Hilton Garden Inn, and Gravitas Ventures. All award-winning films of this year's annual festival will be eligible for distribution consideration by Gravitas Ventures (based on evaluation).

ABOUT OPEN GATE INT' FILM FESTIVAL

"Open Gate International Film Festival (OGIFF) is devoted to exhibiting the best short films and feature films from New England and around the globe. We believe in the concept of assisting and nurturing the "up-and-coming filmmakers" who demonstrate the best of bold and diverse filmmaking. Our goal is to display the multitude of artfully crafted works in front of a live audience with the sole passion for filmmaking in the heart of Boston. We strive for our multiple categories to bring together different experiences, cultures, and talents to emphasize the shared passion for film."

All Open Gate Official Selections are eligible for the 2022 Audience Award, which will be voted upon during the festival and announced on Sunday, November 13th, as a part of the awards show, slated to begin at 8:30 pm. For tickets, schedule information, and the 2022 Open Gate International Film Festival Official Selection lineup, visit the link below!

OPEN GATE INT' FILM FESTIVAL - TICKETS

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207905®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffilmfreeway.com%2FOpenGateInternationalFilmFestival%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

2022 OPEN GATE INT' FILM FESTIVAL - LINEUP & SCHEDULE

Friday November 11th

5:00 pm-6:30pm

Women in the Front Seat (Indy Saini) 01:14:13

Stem to Stone: A Wreath's Journey (Brian Burdett) 6:25

Beautiful Violence (Joey Medina) 12:32

Total run time:01:33:10

6:45pm-8:30pm

The Painter (Robert Isenberg) 13:08

Derrick & Boyd (Chris Goodwin) 25:40

Rachel's Law (Cameron IIan) 14:13

The Witch on Bridge Street (Nathan Thomas) 11:08

Penny (Rachel S. Thomas-Medwid) 15:55

There's Something Wrong with Paul (Mark Clauburg) 12:00

Total run time: 01:32:04

8:45pm-10:10pm

Bowlhead (Thomas Simon) 13:21

Purple Case (David Sarian, Kostya Yezagelian) 30:00

Careful (Sebastião Salgado) 17:32

Lilith (Adrian Marquez Barrios) 10:02

MeTube: August sings 'Una furtiva lagrima' (Daniel Moshel) 8:00

Total Run time: 01:18:55

Saturday November 12th

4:00pm-5:20pm

SAG Bump (James J. LaBonte) 3:29

Sami (Ondrej Hraška) 18:30

The Firefly Jar (Gary Fierro) 29:13

Scotch, Please (Evan Schneider)

Free to Care (Chris Temple, Owen Dubeck) 11:28

Total Run time: 01:02:40

5:30pm-6:15pm

Mother's Smile, Fathers Laugh (Avery Marin Cather) 10:58

Monkey Juice (Chris St Lawrence) 22:16

Magic 8 Ball (AJ JAmes Tuck) 5:11

A Letter to America (Angie Teig) 2:20

A Masked Mirage (Maddox Chuen-Won Chen) 3:41

F**k Love (Erika Lynn Jolie) 14:52

Our Family (Gyani Wasp) 15:00

John & Julie (Joel Familier) 7:29

Rainbow (Hui Tan) 8:24

Pot Girl (Mia Aston) 3:24

Total run time:1:33:35

6:30pm-8:15pm

"HAMZA-The Lion" (Chirag Shah) 16:19

Youth Development Needs Community Engagement (Chaney Carlson-Bullock) 15:41

MeTube: August sings 'Una furtiva lagrima' (Daniel Moshel) 8:00

Twitch (Sarah Horn) 9:28

Care Package (Don Most) 9:10

Chinese Laundry (Giorgio Arcelli Fontana) 15:00

Total run time: 01:25:38

8:30pm-10:15pm

Transsexuals from Space (Brina Healy) 1:13:53

Under the Sun (Alla Dulh) 19:15

Total run time: 01:33:08

Sunday November 13th

4:00pm-5:45pm

Cadillac: A Mobster Fairy Tale (Robert Curreri) 15:42

OUT: a short film (Seth Chitwood) 14:26

A Maiden Made Not of Clay (Shumile, Kohei Takeda) 6:00

Four Pins (Matthew Beltz) 13:44

I Mustache You (Shara Ashley Zeiger) 13:35

Oh, Little Spark (Charlie Lyon Budden) 18:10

Total Run time: 01:21:37

6:00pm-7:45pm

Embarrassed (Sir Steve McQueen) 1:33

Sweat (David Allain) 20:00

Almost Christmas- (Xinyuan Zhao) 4:27

The Principals Assembly (Jordan Ancel) 18:25

Nothing is Going to Change (Nicholas Burns) 16:05

For I Am Dead (Patricia Delso Lucas) 18:19

Total runtime: 01:18:49

*8:00pm Industry Panel

*8:30-10pm Award show

SCREENPLAY OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

Anything Can Happen in the Woods (Scott Morse)

2nd Date (Jaik Andino)

A Heist Film (Miroslav Stefanov)

Jane Doe & The Stag (Bryce Breen)

Ghost Walker (Alexander Julian III)

GWISHIN (Daniel Heechan Lim)

Confessions Of A Non-Enemy Combatant (Federico Muchnik)

Dominus (Gary Trinklein)

Abernathy (Matthew Donaldson)

Reformation (Stefan Alexander)

Hangman (Shiok Shukla)

A Cavendish Discovery of Witchraft (James Fitzmaurice)

Avalon Farms Academy (Sierra Blanco)

Deception Rules (Raquel MR Thomas)

Amy and Angel (Robert Craig)

Katherine and Spencer (Walt Alexander

Turn Over (Richard Endicott)

Reflection (Chris Turner)

THE CHESTNUT TREE (Mathew Tekulsky)

UNJUST LAWS (BetteLou Tobin)

Iniquity (Fatima Litim)

Critics, Inc. (Chris Esper)

Klone Kid (John Haslip)

Machliar (Robert Kouba)

AMANITA (Robert Hall)

Photo Memory (Justin Cullinan)

The Favela Kid (Alex Martins)