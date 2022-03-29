North Shore Music Theatre to Present A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

This spring, Voices of Hope resumes their tradition of live performance in grand style at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly! The local volunteer organization, dedicated to raising funds for cancer research through theatrical performance, will present A Grand Night for Singing! a delightful musical revue of traditional classics and reimagined arrangements featuring the work of Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Taste and imagination, the two key ingredients for a first-rate revue, abound in this fresh take on Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved creations interspersed with some lesser-known gems. The production incorporates a spectacular array of the fabulously talented VOH members, featuring soaring vocals, gorgeously choreographed dance, and an on-stage band.

With innovative musical arrangements, audiences will experience these updated classics through artful and clever interpretations ranging from a sultry Andrew Sisters-esque "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair", to a swinging "Honeybun" worthy of the Modernaires, and a jazzy Manhattan Transfer-style "Kansas City." You'll be carried away by the terrifically refreshing and unique interpretations of familiar Rodgers & Hammerstein scores such as: Carousel, Oklahoma!, The King and I, South Pacific, Cinderella, The Sound of Music and many more. A Grand Night for Singing! promises to deliver "Something Wonderful" for everyone!

A Grand Night for Singing! will have two performances at North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) in Beverly MA: Saturday, April 23 at 8pm and Sunday, April 24 at 2pm.

Proceeds from A Grand Night for Singing! benefit cancer research being conducted at the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, so get your tickets now and help us make cancer history! To date, Voices of Hope has donated $836,000 to cancer research and remains committed to a March to a Million!

Tickets for A Grand Night for Singing! are: $50, and $75 and can be purchased by contacting the theatre box office by phone at 978-232-7200, online at www.nsmt.org, or in person at NSMT, 62 Dunham Road in Beverly, MA.