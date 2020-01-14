New Repertory Theatre to Present HAIR, Opening January 27
New Repertory Theatre presents Hair, with MacDermot's groundbreaking music and the show's progressive themes, Hair revolutionized musical theatre as Broadway's first rock musical in 1968. The production runs January 25 through February 23, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.
The press performance is Monday, January 27 at 7:30pm.
Emerging from the hippie counter-culture of the 1960s, Rado and Ragni's story shows a tribe's journey toward finding their voices in a time of political upheaval, and their use of sex and drugs to evade reality. Featuring the smash hits 'Aquarius' and 'Let the Sunshine In', this award-winning show is certain to be a nostalgic and groovy experience.
"We are delighted to produce Hair with such a fantastically talented cast," shares New Rep Artistic Director and the production's director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "Quote from Michael"
New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For 35 years, New Rep has been a leader of self-produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in the 340-seat MainStage Theater. New Rep is also dedicated to the development of new plays by producing regional and world premieres each season. New Rep produces its Classic Repertory Company, Page to Stage, Insider Experiences, and Spotlight Symposium Series. Annually, New Rep serves over 30,000 patrons, including 1,600 season subscribers.
Company:
Artistic Director:
Michael J. Bobbitt*
Production:
Hair
Venue:
MainStage Theater | Mosesian Center for the Arts
321 Arsenal Street | Watertown, MA 02472
Book, Music, Lyrics: Gerome Ragni and James Rado (Lyrics)
Galt MacDermot (Music)
Director & Choreographer: Rachel Bertone
Stage Manager(s): Brian M. Robillard*
Cast:
Marge Dunn* Sheila
Kristen Ivy Hayes Crissy
Lovely Hoffman* Tribe
Zoë Maloney Tribe
Yewande Odentoyinbo* Dionne
Aaron Patterson Tribe
Katrina Z Pavao Jeanie
Brian Pereira Woof
Anthony Pires Jr* Hud
Eddie Shields* Berger
Eddie Simon* Claude
Production Team:
Hannah Huling Production Manager
Blake Dubois Assistant Director
Dan Rodriguez Music Director
Janie Howland Scenic Designer
Marian Bertone Costume Designer
Franklin Meissner, Jr. Lighting Designer
Kevin Hanley Assistant Stage Manager
Emily White Dramaturg
Zoë Sundra Assistant Costume Designer
Lucas Dixon Production Assistant
Lee Nishri-Howitt Dialect/Vocal Coach
Sam Martin Properties
Katie Hoolsema Lamm Master Electrician
Performance Schedule:
Saturday, January 25, 8:00PM Preview 1
Sunday, January 26, 4:00pm Preview 2
Monday, January 27, 7:30PM Press Opening
Thursday, January 30, 7:30PM
Friday, January 31, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 1, 3:00PM Symposium Spotlight
Saturday, February 1, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 2, 2:00 PM Talk About
Thursday, February 6, 1:00PM Talk About
Thursday, February 6, 7:00PM
Friday, February 7, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 8, 3:00PM Talk About &
Open Caption
Saturday, February 8, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 9, 2:00PM Talk About
Wednesday, February 12, 7:30PM
Thursday, February 13, 7:30PM Talk About
Friday, February 14, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 15, 3:00PM
Saturday, February 15, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 16, 2:00PM Talk About
Wednesday, February 19, 7:30PM
Thursday, February 20, 7:30PM
Friday, February 21, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 22, 3:00PM
Saturday, February 22, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 23, 2:00PM Closing
Tickets:
$25 + Up. Student, senior, and group discounts available.
Telephone: 617-923-8487, Online: newrep.org
In Person: 12pm to 5pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays
Mosesian Center for the Arts
321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472