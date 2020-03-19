New Repertory Theatre Announces Postponements and Cancellations of Upcoming Performances

New Repertory Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Due to Governor Baker's encouragement to not hold public gatherings, and as a precaution to protect the communities we serve because of the COVID-19 outbreak, New Repertory Theater has made the difficult decision to:

Postpone all performances of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grillto April 25 through May 17

Postpone all bookings of our touring productions scheduled prior to April 13 of Thurgood, The Scarlet Letter, and Romeo & Julietuntil further notice.

Postpone our Gala 2020 (previously scheduled for May 5) to Monday, October 26, 2020

Cancel all performances of August Wilson's Fences

At this time, the Mosesian Center for the Arts is closed to the public.

"It is my sincerest wish that our community will support and take care of the arts organizations and local artists that have brought so much joy to so many," says Michael J. Bobbitt, Artistic Director of New Repertory Theatre. "Like so many other industries, this crisis puts our organization at risk. The aforementioned productions, tours, and Gala comprise 20% of our operating budget, and a potentially devastating loss of nearly $275,000 this fiscal year. We will need our community's help to make it through this."

We recognize that these decisions may cause significant inconvenience to our most loyal supporters and patrons, but please know your well-being and the well-being of our artists and employees will continue to be our top priority. The CDC has clearly communicated that one of the most effective measures for controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is social distancing. Based on that recommendation, we feel it is our ethical responsibility to put the common good ahead of any one individual or institution.

Like most nonprofit arts organizations, New Repertory Theatre is dependent upon ticket sales and contributions from generous donors to fund our operations. The cancellation and postponement of our scheduled productions and gala for the 2019-2020 season will cause great financial harm to our organization, as well as our artists who are dependent upon freelance work for their income.

We ask that you please continue to be a patron of the arts, and consider supporting New Repertory Theatre at this difficult time in the following ways:

Making a financial contribution in any amount to New Repertory Theatre's COVID - 19 Recovery Fund.

Purchasing a subscription to our 2020-2021 season

Exchanging your current tickets to August Wilson's Fencesto a production in the 2020-2021 season

Donate your current tickets back to New Rep and receive a tax write-off letter.

http://www.newrep.org/information-about-covid-19-coronavirus/





