New Repertory Theatre Announces Call for Quarantine Story Submissions

New Repertory Theatre has announced a call for the general public to describe their quarantine experiences for the Quarantine Creatives project. In an initiative to provide unique, engaging digital content while their doors are temporarily closed, the not-for-profit theatre company aims to put real-life stories on the virtual stage.

About the Project

What has your life been like since the shelter-in-place began? How has your experience been home-schooling your kids? Teaching your parents how to use Zoom? New Rep wants to know! Describe your experience, and we will turn it into a piece of theatre. The process is:

Tell a story about your quarantine experience

They will send it to a local playwright to convert into a monologue/two-person dialogue

New Rep actors will act out and record the script from their homes

They will share the recording with the public via email and social media

To combat the sadness and anxiety that has accompanied COVID-19, they are looking for lighthearted and/or humorous stories, written by people of all ages. They want to hear from kids, teens, and adults, and hope that in using theatre to share these stories we are able to entertain and unite during this challenging time.

"Performing arts companies across the world have been forced to immediately redirect their efforts," states New Rep's Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "New Rep's mission is to produce plays that speak powerfully to the vital ideas of our time. When our 2019-2020 season abruptly ended in the wake of COVID-19, we had to think about what we could share with our audiences that is engaging, collaborative, and that no other theatre company is doing. This Quarantine Creatives project is just that, and we can't wait to hear what everyone has to share with us."

Submission Guidelines

Please keep the stories brief - something that results in a video no more than 10 minutes in length.

Please limit the characters in your story to a maximum of 2 - logistically, 1-person monologues will work best.

They're looking for stories that are lighthearted and humorous, to combat the sadness and fear that many of us are experiencing every day.

Your story can be submitted by uploading a PDF or Word document to this form, or email it directly to jaclyndentino@newrep.org.

If you have questions, please email jaclyndentino@newrep.org.





