New Repertory Theatre Announces 2020 Gala

On Tuesday evening, May 5, New Repertory Theatre will hold its annual Gala celebration at the historic Commander's Mansion at the Arsenal on the Charles in Watertown. Themed "the Soaring '20s", this year's event promises to be an exciting evening featuring a sit-down dinner with exquisite food and drink, and a live performance by Broadway legend Alton Fitzgerald White.

This year we celebrate our Gala Honorees: the Karoff Leadership Award will be presented to Vivien Li, and the Harriet Sheets Community Advocate Award will be presented to Pamela Taylor. We raise a glass to these honorees, for their invaluable contributions to the greater Boston community, and to furthering New Rep's mission.

"New Rep is delighted to recognize Vivien and Pamela as outstanding members of our community," says Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "One of New Rep's hallmarks is that it has always produced work that speaks powerfully to the vital ideas of our time. When thinking about who from our community reflects those values both Vivien Li and Pamela Taylor rose to the top. They are truly outspoken on numerous topics and have made a major impact on this community that we call home."

Sponsorships are available now. Contact Ari Herbstman at ari@newrep.org or 617-923-7060, x.8210 for more details. Tickets will go on sale this month. More information can be found at newrep.org/gala.









Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You