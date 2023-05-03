New Rep Reveals Cast for THE NORMAL HEART

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) has fully cast its production of The Normal Heart, for a three-week run June 21 through July 9, 2023, in the Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Performing Arts in Watertown, MA.

The Normal Heart is Larry Kramer's Tony Award winning autobiographical drama, directed by Shira Helena Gitlin (they/them). Set in New York City in the early 1980's, Larry Kramer's powerful, passionate and controversial play was the first to treat seriously the poignant and devastating subject of AIDS. The Normal Heart traces Ned Weeks, a gay activist writer, through his fight for visibility and justice for the gay community. An angry, unremitting and gripping piece of political theatre. - New York Daily News

The New Rep cast features:

Cailin Doran* (she/her) - Dr. Emma Brookner

Brian Demar Jones* (he/him) - Bruce Niles

Zach Kelley (he/they) - Tommy & David

Luis Negrón* (he/him) - Ben Weeks

Will McGarrahan* (he/him) - Mickey Marcus

Chingwe Padraig Sullivan (he/they/she/nákum) - Felix Turner

Dylan C. Wack (he/him) - Ned Weeks

Ken Yotsukura (he/him) - Hiram & Craig

The design team includes:

Renee E. Yancey* - Production Stage Manager

Athéna-Gwendolyn Baptiste - Assistant Stage Manager

Melody Hsu - Scenic Designer

Michael Clark Wonson- Lighting Designer

Erik Fox - Associate Lighting Designer

Mackenzie Adamick- Sound Designer

Zhihan (Sandra) Jia - Costume Designer

Olivia (Liv) Dumaine - Intimacy Choreographer

Diego Farrell - Technical Director

*Member of Actors Equity Association

Full bios are available at newrep.org.

The Normal Heart is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Also coming up in New Rep's 2023 Season is Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece drama, A Raisin in the Sun and the world premiere of Phaedra Michelle Scott's DIASPORA! Running concurrently in repertory, A Raisin in the Sun, written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Lois Roach, opening September 6 through October 1, and DIASPORA!, written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and directed by Pascale Florestal, opening September 13 through October 15.

A Raisin in the Sun is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for students and are available at

newrep.org. All productions will be in the Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA.