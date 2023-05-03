Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Rep Reveals Cast for THE NORMAL HEART

Performances run June 21 through July 9, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  
New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) has fully cast its production of The Normal Heart, for a three-week run June 21 through July 9, 2023, in the Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Performing Arts in Watertown, MA.

The Normal Heart is Larry Kramer's Tony Award winning autobiographical drama, directed by Shira Helena Gitlin (they/them). Set in New York City in the early 1980's, Larry Kramer's powerful, passionate and controversial play was the first to treat seriously the poignant and devastating subject of AIDS. The Normal Heart traces Ned Weeks, a gay activist writer, through his fight for visibility and justice for the gay community. An angry, unremitting and gripping piece of political theatre. - New York Daily News

The New Rep cast features:

  • Cailin Doran* (she/her) - Dr. Emma Brookner
  • Brian Demar Jones* (he/him) - Bruce Niles
  • Zach Kelley (he/they) - Tommy & David
  • Luis Negrón* (he/him) - Ben Weeks
  • Will McGarrahan* (he/him) - Mickey Marcus
  • Chingwe Padraig Sullivan (he/they/she/nákum) - Felix Turner
  • Dylan C. Wack (he/him) - Ned Weeks
  • Ken Yotsukura (he/him) - Hiram & Craig

The design team includes:

  • Renee E. Yancey* - Production Stage Manager
  • Athéna-Gwendolyn Baptiste - Assistant Stage Manager
  • Melody Hsu - Scenic Designer
  • Michael Clark Wonson- Lighting Designer
  • Erik Fox - Associate Lighting Designer
  • Mackenzie Adamick- Sound Designer
  • Zhihan (Sandra) Jia - Costume Designer
  • Olivia (Liv) Dumaine - Intimacy Choreographer
  • Diego Farrell - Technical Director

*Member of Actors Equity Association

Full bios are available at newrep.org.

The Normal Heart is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Also coming up in New Rep's 2023 Season is Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece drama, A Raisin in the Sun and the world premiere of Phaedra Michelle Scott's DIASPORA! Running concurrently in repertory, A Raisin in the Sun, written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Lois Roach, opening September 6 through October 1, and DIASPORA!, written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and directed by Pascale Florestal, opening September 13 through October 15.

A Raisin in the Sun is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for students and are available at
newrep.org. All productions will be in the Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA.




SELA Presents Bilingual Performance Of THE LION KING In Scituate, May 25 Photo
SELA Presents Bilingual Performance Of THE LION KING In Scituate, May 25
​​​​​​​SELA: The International Private School, the only full Spanish immersion school in Southeastern Massachusetts, announces its family-friendly premiere performance and bilingual debut of “El Rey León,' the musical, on Thursday, May 25, 6 pm, at Scituate Center for Performing Arts, 606 Chief Justice Cushing Highway (Rte. 3A), Scituate. 
Moonbox Productions Presents 2nd Annual BOSTON NEW WORKS FESTIVAL, June 22-25 Photo
Moonbox Productions Presents 2nd Annual BOSTON NEW WORKS FESTIVAL, June 22-25
Moonbox Productions has announced its 2nd Annual Boston New Works Festival taking place June 22nd - June 25th at the Calderwood Pavilion and the Boston Center for the Arts. 
The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Cola Photo
The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio
The Latinx Theatre Commons has announced the participants selected for the 2023 LTC Designer & Director Colaboratorio which takes place from 28 June - 2 July, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. Colaboratorio is hosted by Northwest Children's Theatre, Portland State University, and World Stage Theatre.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre to Present GASLIGHT, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and More in 2023-24 Se Photo
Merrimack Repertory Theatre to Present GASLIGHT, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and More in 2023-24 Season
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) has announced its 2023-2024 Season of five plays, celebrating the company's 45th Anniversary Season bringing the best new plays and musicals from national artists to Lowell and the entire Merrimack Valley region.

