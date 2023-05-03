New Rep Reveals Cast for THE NORMAL HEART
Performances run June 21 through July 9, 2023.
New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) has fully cast its production of The Normal Heart, for a three-week run June 21 through July 9, 2023, in the Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Performing Arts in Watertown, MA.
The Normal Heart is Larry Kramer's Tony Award winning autobiographical drama, directed by Shira Helena Gitlin (they/them). Set in New York City in the early 1980's, Larry Kramer's powerful, passionate and controversial play was the first to treat seriously the poignant and devastating subject of AIDS. The Normal Heart traces Ned Weeks, a gay activist writer, through his fight for visibility and justice for the gay community. An angry, unremitting and gripping piece of political theatre. - New York Daily News
The New Rep cast features:
- Cailin Doran* (she/her) - Dr. Emma Brookner
- Brian Demar Jones* (he/him) - Bruce Niles
- Zach Kelley (he/they) - Tommy & David
- Luis Negrón* (he/him) - Ben Weeks
- Will McGarrahan* (he/him) - Mickey Marcus
- Chingwe Padraig Sullivan (he/they/she/nákum) - Felix Turner
- Dylan C. Wack (he/him) - Ned Weeks
- Ken Yotsukura (he/him) - Hiram & Craig
The design team includes:
- Renee E. Yancey* - Production Stage Manager
- Athéna-Gwendolyn Baptiste - Assistant Stage Manager
- Melody Hsu - Scenic Designer
- Michael Clark Wonson- Lighting Designer
- Erik Fox - Associate Lighting Designer
- Mackenzie Adamick- Sound Designer
- Zhihan (Sandra) Jia - Costume Designer
- Olivia (Liv) Dumaine - Intimacy Choreographer
- Diego Farrell - Technical Director
*Member of Actors Equity Association
Full bios are available at newrep.org.
The Normal Heart is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
Also coming up in New Rep's 2023 Season is Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece drama, A Raisin in the Sun and the world premiere of Phaedra Michelle Scott's DIASPORA! Running concurrently in repertory, A Raisin in the Sun, written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Lois Roach, opening September 6 through October 1, and DIASPORA!, written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and directed by Pascale Florestal, opening September 13 through October 15.
A Raisin in the Sun is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
www.concordtheatricals.com
Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for students and are available at
newrep.org. All productions will be in the Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA.