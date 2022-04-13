New England Music Hall Of Fame Inducts June Millington And Cherie Currie

History was made on April 8, 2022 in Boxborough, MA when trailblazers June Millington along with her band "Fanny" and Cherie Currie along with "The Runaways" were officially recognized by a Hall of Fame by being inducted by the New England Music Hall of Fame.

"Fanny" broke down all gender barriers by being the first all-female band signed with a major record label. The band helped inspire the next generation of female music artists. Filipino born June is also the co-founder of the Institute for the Music Arts in Goshen, Mass www.ima.org with Ann Hackler where they have a music camp for girls. June was inducted to NEMHOF in the categories of pioneer, musician, and songwriter.

"The Runways" were the next generation of women in music after "Fanny". The band consisted of Sandy West, Jackie Fox, Cherie Currie, Lita Ford and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Joan Jett. Cherie was inducted in the new category of influencer and although she is not from New England she has ties with such New England bands as "Stormstress" and "Lizzie Borden and the Axes."

"Always support women, when you do that you are healing a big psychic pain of generations of women who could not be heard," Grammy Award-winning Paula Cole's statement during her induction to the New England Music Hall of Fame has inspired the organization to emphasize on supporting women's music by preserving their history. Paula's last album "American Quilt" was recently considered for a Grammy nomination.

The New England Music Hall of Fame mission is to "promote, preserve, educate, and unite the integrity of New England's music and the people who represent it."

NEMHOF was founded in 2019 by filmmaker Christopher Annino, drummer Kathy Steahle, Pro Wrestler Angel Orsini, and, actress Kadrolsha Ona Carole.