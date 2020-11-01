New England Conservatory's Jazz Studies and Contemporary Improvisation Departments Announce Upcoming Concerts

The livestream and virtual concerts will run Nov. 2 – Dec. 8.

New England Conservatory's internationally renowned Jazz Studies and Contemporary Improvisation (CI) Departments continue their 2020 fall season with an array of livestream and virtual performances. Highlights include Anthropology: Music of Charlie Parker with the NEC Jazz Orchestra, Lost Voices, a concert showcasing and amplifying music by underheard artists, as well as more than a dozen concerts featuring NEC's exceptional students performing everything from the fiddle music of New England, Persian music, contemporary chamber music, early jazz and West African music. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/concerts.

FALL 2020



Monday, November 2 | Carlberg Ensemble

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Performances by a small jazz ensemble coached by Frank Carlberg. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-carlberg-ensemble



Wednesday, November 4 | Morris Ensemble

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Performances by a small jazz ensemble coached by Joe Morris. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-morris-ensemble.



Thursday, November 5 | McNeil and Bergonzi Ensembles

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Performances by small jazz ensembles coached by John McNeil and Jerry Bergonzi. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-mcneil-bergonzi-ensembles.



Friday, November 6 | American Roots and CI Chamber Ensembles



7 p.m. American Roots Ensemble

Directed by Eden MacAdam-Somer, this ensemble uses American musical traditions. This year, a string quartet of CI students celebrates fiddle music of New England, with influences from Celtic, Scandinavian, and Québécois traditions.



9 p.m. CI Chamber Ensemble

Directed by Lautaro Mantilla, this ensemble explores the boundaries between composition, improvisation, and international music through written and aural traditions.



For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/contemporary-improvisation-nec-american-roots-ci-chamber-ensembles.



Monday, November 9 | McBee and Coleman Early Jazz Ensembles

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Performances by small jazz ensembles coached by Cecil McBee and Anthony Coleman. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-mcbee-coleman-early-jazz-ensembles.



Tuesday, November 10 | Mandé West African Ensemble

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m.

The Mandé West African Ensemble directed by Balla Kouyaté, is an introduction to West African history and culture through music, offering students the opportunity to learn songs from a repertoire of West African music, including songs from the Wassalou, Bambara, Songhai ethnic groups and the Djeli tradition. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/contemporary-improvisation-nec-mande-west-african-ensembles.



Wednesday, November 11 | Levy and Zenón Ensembles

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Performances by small jazz ensembles coached by Brian Levy and Miguel Zenón.

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-levy-zenon-ensembles.



Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m. | Eade Ensembles

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Performances by small jazz ensembles coached by Dominique Eade.

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-eade-ensembles-3.



Friday, November 13 | Nieske Ensemble

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Small jazz ensemble coached by Bob Nieske.

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-nieske-ensemble.



Monday, November 16 | Dijkstra and Lockwood Ensembles

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m., Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Small jazz ensembles coached by Jorrit Dijkstra and John Lockwood.

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-nec-dijkstra-lockwood-ensembles.



Wednesday, November 18 | CI and Jazz Ensembles for Non-Majors

Sets at 7 and 9 p.m. Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

These ensembles, directed by Mark Zaleski, offer students outside of the Contemporary Improvisation and Jazz departments opportunities to explore improvisation, jazz, songwriting and world music traditions.

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/contemporary-improvisation-and-jazz-nec-ci-jazz-ensembles-non-majors.



Thursday, November 19 | NEC Jazz Orchestra Anthropology: Music of Charlie Parker

7:30 p.m. Livestreamed from Jordan Hall

The NEC Jazz orchestra celebrates Charlie Parker's centennial with a performance featuring arrangements of his compositions "Anthropology," "Confirmation," "Moose the Mooche," and "Yardbird Suite."

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-jazz-orchestra-concert-0



Monday, November 23 | Open Form Ensemble and Survivors Breakfast



Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

7 p.m. - Open Form Ensemble

Directed by Anthony Coleman, this student ensemble explores experimental scores for small ensemble. The group will perform open form pieces including Four Systems by Earle Brown, The Gentle by Pauline Oliveros, Paragraph VI from The Great Learning by Cornelius Cardew, and Les Moutons de Panurge by Frederic Rzewski.



9 p.m. - Survivors Breakfast

Directed by Anthony Coleman, this ensemble explores the wonderful and terrifying space between composition and improvisation. Repertoire includes original compositions by ensemble members along with pieces by John Zorn, Christian Wolff and Karlheinz Stockhausen.



For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/contemporary-improvisation-nec-open-form-ensemble-survivors-breakfast.



Tuesday, November 24 | Persian Music Ensemble

7 p.m. Livestreamed from Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

In the Persian Music Ensemble, directed by Nima Janmohammadi, NEC's Contemporary Improvisation students share music from the canon of Persian music learned in the traditional aural method.

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/contemporary-music-nec-persian-music-ensemble.



Monday, November 30th | Lost Voices

7:30 p.m. Recorded at Jordan Hall

This Contemporary Improvisation Department concert produced by Anthony Coleman and Lautaro Mantilla is dedicated to pursuing, excavating, amplifying, and illuminating art and artists missing from the conversation, with works performed and arranged by CI students. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/contemporary-improvisation-department-concert-concert-lost-voices



Tuesday, December 8 | Jazz Composers' Workshop Orchestra

8 p.m.

The Jazz Composers' Workshop Orchestra, directed is devoted to rehearsing and performing works by NEC Jazz Composition students. Coached by pianist/composer and NEC jazz faculty member Frank Carlberg, the ensemble gives its composers the opportunity to learn how to rehearse and conduct a band, as well as have their works heard.

For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/jazz-composers-workshop-orchestra-concert-0.



