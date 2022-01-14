New COVID-19 Guidelines Announced For Theatres Of Emerson College

The Theatres of Emerson College today introduced updated COVID-19 guidelines to align with "B Together," the City of Boston's recently announced vaccine requirements for certain indoor spaces.

The first phase of the new guidelines goes into effect as of January 15, 2022, and covers all public events hosted in the Theatres of Emerson College: Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, Emerson Paramount Center (Robert J. Orchard Stage, Jackie Liebergott Black Box, and Bright Family Screening Room), and the Tufte Performance and Production Center (Semel Theater and Greene Theater) as well as ArtsEmerson and HowlRound programs at Off-Campus Locations.

While COVID-19 guidelines may shift based on new information coming from the CDC, the City of Boston, Emerson College's COVID-19 Team, and various industry unions, vaccine requirements are currently slated to roll out according to the following timeline:

a-? Beginning Jan. 15: People aged 12 and older must show proof of one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter covered venues.

a-? Beginning Feb. 15: People aged 12 and older must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter covered venues.

a-? Beginning March 1: Children ages 5 to 11 must show proof of at least one dose to enter covered venues.

a-? Beginning May 1: All people ages 5 and older must show proof of full vaccination to enter covered venues.

Please note: According to the CDC, "full COVID-19 vaccination" means one dose of a single-shot regimen, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two doses of an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna. Currently, booster shots are not required under the new policy, according to the City.

As has been in place since public performances re-started at the Theatres of Emerson College, all ticket buyers will be required to review and agree to the updated Shared Code of Conduct when reserving a ticket or when signing up for a program. Programs, performances, and films will be ticketed with a potential of reaching 100% of venue capacity, and masks covering mouth and nose are mandatory inside all venues at all times (except for speakers, performers, and musicians while actively participating in a performance or presentation. Based on most recent scientific findings, we are recommending N95, KN95, or well-fitting 3-ply surgical masks; however, any mask with at least 3-ply construction is permissible. No gaiters, bandanas, or masks with vents are allowed.

The Theatres of Emerson College firmly believes in the importance of a fully vaccinated community, and the utmost priority is the safety of patrons, program participants, artists, and team members. Efforts will continue to reevaluate and establish new guidelines to ensure that protocols fulfills the promise of supporting the well-being of all.