New Bedford Festival Theatre Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Live On Stage.

New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall have announced the casting for their production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast which will be presented July 22-31, 2022 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center at 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Leading the cast will be Miguel Vasquez ( NBFT's "To Broadway, with love") as The Beast and Sydney Torres ( Morales in "A Chorus Line" at Seacoast Rep) as Belle.

Joining them will be Jesse Lutrell (National Tour of "Peter Pan") as Gaston, Ron Trenouth (Original Broadway Production of "Ragtime") as Maurice, Courtney Dease (National Tour of "Pippin") as Lumiere, Gillian Bell ( "Les Miserables" at Merry Go Round Playhouse) as Mrs. Potts, Conor McGiffin ( National Tour of "Finding Neverland") as Cogsworth, Carly Caviglia ( "Hairspray" at Priscilla Beach Theatre) as Babette, Allyson Lynch ( "Le Nozze di Figaro" at Kentucky Opera) as Madame De La Grande Bouche, and Noah Roderiques ( "West Side Story" at Manatee Performing Arts Center) as Lefou.

The Production will be Directed by Diane DiCroce, Choreographed by Andrew Winans, Music Direction by Steven Bergman, Associate Choreographer Kristy Fuller, Lighting Design by Michael Wonson, Sound Design by Jason Choquette.

New Bedford Festival Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast runs July 22-31, 2022 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available from $29-$49. Tickets can be purchased online at zeiterion.org/events/beauty-and-the-beast, by phone (508) 994-2900, or in person at the Zeiterion Box Office 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740.