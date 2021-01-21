New BSO NOW Stream Launches Today With Works by Kareem Roustom, Piazzolla, and Hindemith

BSO NOW offerings include three Boston Symphony Orchestra performance streams with the theme 'New Beginnings', available on January 14, 21 and 28 at WWW.BSO.ORG/NOW.

BSO NOW Upcoming Online Releases on January 21 and 28

• Thursday, January 21, at noon: Thomas Wilkins leads a BSO program with selections from Kareem Roustom's Aleppo Songs, Piazzolla's Aconcagua, Concerto for Bandoneón and Orchestra, with soloist Hector Del Curto , and Hindemith's Symphony, Mathis der Maler; chamber music performance of Carlos Simon's Warmth from Other Suns, featuring BSO musicians Victor Romanul and Wendy Putnam, violins; Mary Ferrillo, viola; and Adam Esbensen, cello; available for viewing through February 20 at http://www.bso.org/now www.bso.org/now

• Thursday, January 28, at noon: Making her BSO debut, Anna Rakitina leads a BSO program featuring Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, Classical, Arvo Pärt's Fratres, with violin soloist Gil Shaham, and Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite; chamber music performance of Missy Mazzoli's Set That on Fire, featuring BSO musicians Elizabeth Klein , flute; Thomas Martin , clarinet; Thomas Siders, trumpet; and Valeria Vilker Kuchment, violin; with guest pianist Vytas Baksys; available for viewing through February 27 at www.bso.org/now

Previously Released BSO NOW Stream on January 14, Available Through February 13 at www.bso.org/now

• Thursday, January 14, at noon: Stefan Asbury leads a Boston Symphony Orchestra program including Thomas Adès' Dawn, Debussy's Printemps, Vaughan Williams ' The Lark Ascending with violin soloist Elena Urioste, and Smetana's The Moldau; the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, with guest conductor Jorge Soto, perform Elena Langer's Five Reflections on Water

Please note: Each of the BSO's Music in Changing Times online video programs will include a magazine-style segment with musicians, composers, and conductors shedding light on the musical selections and themes associated with each program.

On Thursday, January 21, at noon, at www.bso.org/now, the BSO NOW concert streaming platform featured Thomas Wilkins and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program that examines the role of place and home in an artist's experience-the second in a series of three new January BSO NOW streams with the theme "New Beginnings." Syrian-born, Boston-based composer Kareem Roustom embraces the land of his youth in three of his Aleppo Songs, based on urban folk music of that ancient city. Although he grew up largely in New York City, the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's musical "home" was Buenos Aires and the tango, which he transformed with unique sophistication. Hector Del Curto (left) channels Piazzolla's spirit as soloist in the composer's bandoneón concerto Aconcagua, named for an Argentine mountain. Paul Hindemith remained true to his artistic principles even in light of his oppression by the Third Reich, which led to his immigration to the U.S. in 1940. His 1934 Symphony, Mathis der Maler, an orchestral parallel to his opera of the same name, concerns the Renaissance painter Matthias Grünewald's struggle for artistic freedom during a time of social strife. This BSO NOW stream will be available for viewing through February 20 at www.bso.org/now.