Neal McDonough to Star in HUNTING WHITEY at Boston's Historic Wilbur Theatre for One Night Only

Television & film star Neal McDonough will return to his native Boston to play notorious Irish crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger in the stage adaption of the true crime bestseller Hunting Whitey: The Untold Story of the Capture and Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss written by New York Times bestselling authors Casey Sherman & Dave Wedge at Boston's historic Wilbur Theatre for one night only - Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

McDonough is one of the most successful actors & producers working in Hollywood today. He has starred and co-starred in American Horror Story, Yellowstone, Justified, Project Blue Book, 9-1-1 Lonestar, Captain America, Boon, Justified, RED 2, Desperate Housewives, Van Helsing and Band of Brothers, etc.

"We will be deconstructing the mythology surrounding Whitey Bulger," McDonough said. "There's no better place to do this than the city where his terror reigned for decades. I can't wait to come home and take this challenging role head-on."

Hunting Whitey is written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, who adapted their explosive true crime thriller for the Wilbur Stage with Ruvé McDonough (Boon) producing and Ian Barrett (Godsmack's, Come Together) directing. The team plans to bring Hunting Whitey to New York, Los Angeles and London for full theatrical runs. Sherman and Wedge are also developing a limited television series based on their book to star Neal McDonough in the lead role.

"We are excited to have an actor of the caliber of Neal McDonough leading our cast in the role he was born to play," said Sherman and Wedge. "As we did in our book, our goal is not to glorify Bulger, but to expose his true evil while also sharing the untold story of his life on the run and showcase those dedicated men and women who finally brought him to justice."

The cast will also feature Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Gary Tanguay (Don't Look Up, Knives Out, I Care A Lot, Bleed for This), and Lin Hult (Free Guy).