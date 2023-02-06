Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Neal McDonough to Star in HUNTING WHITEY at Boston's Historic Wilbur Theatre for One Night Only

Neal McDonough to Star in HUNTING WHITEY at Boston's Historic Wilbur Theatre for One Night Only

The cast will also feature Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Gary Tanguay (Don't Look Up, Knives Out), and Lin Hult (Free Guy).

Feb. 06, 2023  

Television & film star Neal McDonough will return to his native Boston to play notorious Irish crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger in the stage adaption of the true crime bestseller Hunting Whitey: The Untold Story of the Capture and Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss written by New York Times bestselling authors Casey Sherman & Dave Wedge at Boston's historic Wilbur Theatre for one night only - Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Tickets range from $30 and $55 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223212®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthewilbur.com%2Fartist%2Fhunting-whitey%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

McDonough is one of the most successful actors & producers working in Hollywood today. He has starred and co-starred in American Horror Story, Yellowstone, Justified, Project Blue Book, 9-1-1 Lonestar, Captain America, Boon, Justified, RED 2, Desperate Housewives, Van Helsing and Band of Brothers, etc.

"We will be deconstructing the mythology surrounding Whitey Bulger," McDonough said. "There's no better place to do this than the city where his terror reigned for decades. I can't wait to come home and take this challenging role head-on."

Hunting Whitey is written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, who adapted their explosive true crime thriller for the Wilbur Stage with Ruvé McDonough (Boon) producing and Ian Barrett (Godsmack's, Come Together) directing. The team plans to bring Hunting Whitey to New York, Los Angeles and London for full theatrical runs. Sherman and Wedge are also developing a limited television series based on their book to star Neal McDonough in the lead role.

"We are excited to have an actor of the caliber of Neal McDonough leading our cast in the role he was born to play," said Sherman and Wedge. "As we did in our book, our goal is not to glorify Bulger, but to expose his true evil while also sharing the untold story of his life on the run and showcase those dedicated men and women who finally brought him to justice."

The cast will also feature Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Gary Tanguay (Don't Look Up, Knives Out, I Care A Lot, Bleed for This), and Lin Hult (Free Guy).




Enjoy February School Vacation Fun at Cotuit Center for the Arts! Photo
Enjoy February School Vacation Fun at Cotuit Center for the Arts!
Cotuit Center for the Arts will offer a wide variety of family-friendly programming during February school vacation, running daily Tuesday-Friday, February 21-24, 2023. 
Review: The Huntingtons THE ART OF BURNING Could Use a Bit More Fire Photo
Review: The Huntington's THE ART OF BURNING Could Use a Bit More Fire
The trend of modern plays seems to be that playwrights a trimming down their plays, often to ninety minutes or less. While this brevity can work for many plays, it doesn’t work for all. There’s only so much a playwright can say or do in ninety minutes and sometimes plays move too quickly and the audience leaves wondering if they missed something.
John Fugelsang to Appear With Kevin Bartini At Shakespeare & Company in March Photo
John Fugelsang to Appear With Kevin Bartini At Shakespeare & Company in March
Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival will present the third installment of Kevin Bartini & Friends on Saturday, March 18, an evening of comedy featuring Bartini as Master of Ceremonies and comedian, actor, and broadcaster John Fugelsang as the headliner.
Handel and Haydn Society Announces The H+H Stone Fellowship Photo
Handel and Haydn Society Announces The H+H Stone Fellowship
The Handel and Haydn Society announces the H+H Stone Fellowship, a prestigious fellowship for emerging musicians pursuing careers in period instrument performance of Baroque and Classical music.

More Hot Stories For You


Enjoy February School Vacation Fun at Cotuit Center for the Arts!Enjoy February School Vacation Fun at Cotuit Center for the Arts!
February 3, 2023

Cotuit Center for the Arts will offer a wide variety of family-friendly programming during February school vacation, running daily Tuesday-Friday, February 21-24, 2023. 
John Fugelsang to Appear With Kevin Bartini At Shakespeare & Company in MarchJohn Fugelsang to Appear With Kevin Bartini At Shakespeare & Company in March
February 3, 2023

Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival will present the third installment of Kevin Bartini & Friends on Saturday, March 18, an evening of comedy featuring Bartini as Master of Ceremonies and comedian, actor, and broadcaster John Fugelsang as the headliner.
MRT, MCC, and UMass Lowell Announce Partnership on RED RIDING HOODMRT, MCC, and UMass Lowell Announce Partnership on RED RIDING HOOD
February 3, 2023

The Merrimack Repertory Theatre has announced the production of Allison Gregory's Red Riding Hood will be produced in collaboration with Middlesex Community College (MCC) and the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UML).
Handel and Haydn Society Announces The H+H Stone FellowshipHandel and Haydn Society Announces The H+H Stone Fellowship
February 3, 2023

The Handel and Haydn Society announces the H+H Stone Fellowship, a prestigious fellowship for emerging musicians pursuing careers in period instrument performance of Baroque and Classical music.
Annie Probst and Raelyn Nelson Bring THE WINE, WEED & WHISKEY TOUR to City Winery Boston in AprilAnnie Probst and Raelyn Nelson Bring THE WINE, WEED & WHISKEY TOUR to City Winery Boston in April
February 3, 2023

Two emerging female stars in the world of Country Music Annie Brobst, named New England Music Awards' Act of the Year and RAELYN NELSON - granddaughter of music icon Willie Nelson co-headline “The Wine, Weed & Whiskey Tour” coming to City Winery Boston on Sunday, April 23.
share