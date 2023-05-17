NSMT Will Open the 2023 season with BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Audiences can prepare for "some kind of wonderful" when Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) opens its 68th Anniversary Season with the Tony® & Grammy Award®-winning Broadway hit BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter, playing from Tuesday, June 6 thru Sunday, June 18, 2023.

"I am very excited to get the 2023 season started having spent last season building back to welcoming full audiences once again, and what a spectacular show to return with. Carole King is a legend, and Beautiful will let everyone know the work it took to became one." said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "This long running bio-musical is packed with chart topping hits, drama, and fantastic musical numbers, and we have a stellar cast set to bring her story to life. I am also excited to welcome back director and choreographer Marcos Santana who helmed last season's smash hit production of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story which thrilled audiences and left them cheering for more, and I know he will work his magic again with Beautiful."

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award nominee Douglas McGrath. BEAUTIFUL features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend," and the title song, "Beautiful."

Carole King will be brought to life at North Shore Music Theatre by Elena Ricardo who wowed audiences with her high-flying performance as Peter Pan in NSMT's 2018 production of Peter Pan. Elena understudied the role of Carole King in the Broadway production and recently played Carole at the Casa Mañana Theatre. The cast of BEAUTIFUL will also feature Jake Bentley Young (Gerry Goffin), Jessica Rush (Cynthia Weil), Jack Cahill-Lemme (Barry Mann), Reed Campbell (Don Kirshner), and Jean McCormick (Genie Klein).

The ensemble will include Elizabeth Adabale, Courtney Blackmun, Kobe Brown, Justin Michael Duval, Seth Eliser, Tiffany Frances, Rachel Gubow, Christopher McCrewell, Ashley McManus, Michael Anthony Nero, Chris Richie, and Allie Seibold. Andrew Burke, Tony Collins, Selene Klasner, and Giselle Amarisa Watts will be Swings.

The creative team for BEAUTIFUL will include Marcos Santana (Director/Choreographer), Camille Villalpando Rolla (Music Director), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), Travis M. Grant (Costume Design), Alex Berg & Don Hanna (Co-Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Hair & Wig Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager) and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director).

BEAUTIFUL is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Tickets for BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical are priced starting from $68 - $93. Performances are June 7 - 19, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit Click Here, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA. BEAUTIFUL is sponsored by Coastal Windows & Exteriors.

North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2023 musical season with The Sound of Music (July 11 - 23), Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville (August 15 - 27), The Full Monty (September 26 - October 8), Elvis: A Musical Revolution (October 31 - November 12), and the annual production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 7 - 23).