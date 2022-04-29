NEC's 151st Commencement Features James Taylor, David Amram, Ella Jenkins, Emanuel Ax, Denys Karachevtsev

New England Conservatory President Andrea Kalyn and the Board of Trustees announce multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor as the commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient at the Conservatory's 151st annual commencement exercises, which will be held in-person on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

The ceremonies will take place in historic Jordan Hall and will be streamed on NEC's website (necmusic.edu). NEC will bestow honorary Doctor of Music (hon. D.M.) degrees on: James Taylor, who will deliver his commencement address at Jordan Hall, as well as David Amram, noted conductor and composer, and Ella Jenkins, regarded as the "First Lady of Children's Music." Pianist Emanuel Ax, who received an honorary degree from NEC in 2021, will extend an online greeting at this year's commencement.

The ceremony also will include a special message from by Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev, who captured the world's attention when he played Bach's Cello Suite No. 5 outside the bombed out remains of the regional police headquarters in the city of Kharkiv in March 2022. For more on Karachevtsev, please visit Washington Post and Reuters.

"Commencement this year has taken on a whole new level of reflection for us, and I cannot think of better examples of the impact that musicians and our graduates can have in the world than our honorary guests." says President Kalyn. "We're thrilled to welcome James Taylor - a Boston-native - into the NEC community of artists. James is a pioneer who defined a movement in musical history, and exemplifies the innovative spirit that we seek to instill in our students. We're also honored to share Denys Karachevtsev's message from Kharkiv, Ukraine in a moment of solidarity and an example of how music advances humanity. Despite what is happening in his country, Denys is using his music to connect, inform, and persevere."

This year's recipients are honored for their lifelong commitment to and support of the performing arts and their remarkable contributions to the field. Recent past recipients include: Mavis Staples (2021); Jessye Norman (2019); Herbie Hancock (2018); André Previn (2017); Leonard Slatkin, (2016); Ahmad Jamal (2015); Carla Bley (2014); Philip Gossett (2013); George Shirley (2012); Steve Reich (2011); and Quincy Jones (2010), Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, and Miles Davis. Full list of past Honorary Doctor of Music Degree recipients here.

At the 2022 Commencement ceremony, 229 individuals (92 undergraduate and 137 graduate students) will be awarded degrees and diplomas including the Bachelor of Music, Graduate Diploma, Master of Music, Doctor of Musical Arts, and Artist Diploma.

A pre-Commencement in person and streamed concert will showcase NEC students from the graduating classes on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Further details will be announced on the NEC website in advance of the performance.

