Music Worcester Brings Two Shows To The Hanover Theatre

This season, witness the power of creative movement as Music Worcester presents two productions at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem performs on Friday, November 15 at 8 pm and The Russian National Ballet performs Giselle on Friday, March 13 at 8 pm. Tickets to both events go on sale to theatre members on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 am and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 am.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Now a singular presence in the ballet world, the Dance Theatre of Harlem tours nationally and internationally, presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The 17-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. Through performances, community engagement and arts education, the company carries forward Dance Theatre of Harlem's message of empowerment through the arts for all.

This performance will feature a new work, "Passage," by choreographer Claudia Schreier set to the evocative score of Jessie Montgomery. The signature piece reflects historic events that transpired in Virginia 400 years ago. "Passage" was commissioned by the Virginia Arts Festival and 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, the state agency organizing several of the 1619 anniversary events.

The Russian National Ballet performs Giselle

A romantic tale complete with intrigue, heartbreak, ghosts, and revenge, Giselle has been a repertoire staple across the globe since its premiere in 1841. Giselle was first seen in Moscow in 1843, just two years after its creation in Paris, and a year after it was staged in St. Petersburg. When Giselle was forgotten everywhere else in Europe (it was dropped from the Paris Opera repertory in 1868) Russian dancers and ballet-masters preserved and honored it.

Tickets to Dance Theatre of Harlem start at $35 and tickets to The Russian National Ballet performs Giselle start at $29. Discounts are available for members, students, children and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact group sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





