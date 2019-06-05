Music Mountain Announces Artist And Program Change For June 9 Concert

Music Mountain announced that pianist Benjamin Hochman will replace pianist Peter Serkin in the opening concert of the Music Mountain Chamber Music Festival on Sunday, June 9 at 3:00 pm. Mr. Serkin is unable to perform due to illness.

The program has also changed. Mozart's Piano Trio in B-flat major, K.502 will replace Schönberg's Transfigured Night Op. 4 (arr. Steuermann).

ABOUT BENJAMIN HOCHMAN

Jerusalem-born pianist and conductor Benjamin Hochman's eloquent and virtuosic performances blend artistic bravura with poetic interpretation. Winner of the 2011 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Mr. Hochman has established an international musical presence through concerts with the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics; the Chicago, Pittsburgh, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, and Vancouver symphony orchestras; Prague Philharmonia and Istanbul State Orchestra; and his Carnegie Hall debut with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

A graduate of The Juilliard School's conducting program, where he studied with fomer New York Philharmonic Music Director Alan Gilbert, he also served as musical assistant to Louis Langrée at the 2016 Mostly Mozart Festival. Recent and upcoming guest conducting appearances include the Orlando Philharmonic, Santa Fe Pro Musica, and The Orchestra Now. He is founder and music director of the Roosevelt Island Orchestra in New York City.

Benjamin Hochman's latest album on Avie Records, Variations, was named by The New York Times one of the Best Classical Music Recordings of 2015. Currently on the piano faculty of Bard College Conservatory of Music, Mr. Hochman is a Steinway Artist.

UPDATED CONCERT LISTING

SUNDAY, JUNE 9, 3 PM

90TH SEASON OPENING BENEFIT CONCERT & RECEPTION

Benjamin Hochman, Piano

Alexi Kenney, Violin

Fred Sherry, Cello

Kristyna Petišková, Clarinet

Artist Bios

Mozart: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, K.502

Brahms: Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114

Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 #1 "Ghost"





