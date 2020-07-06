Museum of Russian Icons to Reopen on July 17

The Museum of Russian Icons Executive Director Kent Russell today announced that the Museum will be reopening on Friday, July 17 with a newly reinstalled permanent collection and two new exhibitions: The Long Way Home: A Photographic Journey with Gordon Lankton, featuring 40 stunning photographs from the museum founder's life-changing mid-20th century motorcycle adventure from Germany to Japan; and Tradition & Opulence: Easter in Imperial Russia, an exhibition exploring the Easter Egg in its many incarnations as a symbol of renewal and rebirth.

The Museum will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with new hours, timed ticketing, and a variety of protocols in order to safely welcome visitors back to view the newly reinstalled permanent collection and special exhibitions. For reservations call the Museum at 978.598.5000 and visit the website, www.museumofrussianicons.org, for a complete list of safety measures.

NEW EXHIBITIONS

The Long Way Home: Photographs by Gordon Lankton

267 Days - 24 Countries - 27,000+ Miles.

On view through September 27, 2020

On November 6, 1956, armed with a camera, maps, passports, C-Rations, a budget of $5.00 per day ($3 food, $1 sleeping, $1 for gas and everything else) and little else, 25-year-old Gordon Lankton left Frankfurt, Germany on an NSU motorcycle and began an adventure that would come to influence the path he would take for the next 50 years. Over 40 stunning photographs, taken by Museum founder Gordon Lankton during this life-changing journey, along with artifacts from the trip, will be on display.

Tradition & Opulence: Easter in Imperial Russia

On view through October 25, 2020

From opulent, jeweled creations to humble embroidered examples, perhaps no country is more closely associated with the tradition of exchanging decorated Easter eggs than Russia. This exhibition, of almost 200 objects, includes works by the Fabergé firm and its competitors. On display are some of the finest porcelain eggs made by the Imperial Porcelain Factory to be presented as gifts by the members of the Romanov family. ceramic eggs, icons, and vintage Easter postcards, from collectors around the country and abroad.

REOPENING GUIDELINES

Steps to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and staff will include adherence to the Commonwealth's guidelines for social distancing, mandatory masks, enhanced cleaning, and limited contact between staff and visitors. In order to safely welcome visitors to view the newly reinstalled permanent collection and special exhibitions, the Museum will be implementing new hours, timed ticketing, and a variety of protocols. A maximum of 20 guests will be allowed in the Museum during each 1 1/2 hour time slot. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling Visitor Services at 978.598.5000. As well as limiting hours and number of guests, the Tea Room and Auditorium will be closed since there is not enough room for safe social distancing.

NEW HOURS

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11am-5pm. Closed Monday-Thursday

Four daily time slots: 11:00am-12:30pm; 12:30-2:00pm; 2:00-3:30pm; 3:30-5:00pm.

Admission: Adults $10, seniors (59+) $7, Students $5, Children (3-7) $5, Children under 3 Free.

PROTOCOLS

The Museum staff will regularly sanitize high-touch areas, including handrails, door handles, and elevator buttons. Hand sanitizer will be available for our guests. Masks are mandatory. Visitors and staff must wear coverings over their nose and mouth while in the Museum. The Museum will offer face coverings to those who do not have them as supplies allow. Visits are limited to 1.5 hours. The staff will alert guests when it is time to leave. Please practice social distancing by maintaining a minimum of 6-8 ft. from others at all times. One visitor or family at a time in a restroom. One visitor or family at a time in the elevator.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

The Museum of Russian Icons inspires the appreciation and study of Russian culture by collecting and exhibiting one of the world's largest collections of Russian icons - sacred paintings used for veneration in the Orthodox tradition. With more than 1,000 icons and related artifacts spanning six centuries, the Museum offers a unique and personalized experience rich with art, history, and culture.

The Museum serves as a leading center for research and scholarship through the Center for Icon Studies and other institutional collaborations. It is the only museum in the US dedicated to Russian icons, and it is the largest collection of icons outside of Russia.

Follow the Museum of Russian Icons on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and Youtube, for the latest updates on the museum, spotlight tours, children's storytime, and to read what the docents are saying about special items from the collection.

Visit the website, www.museumofrussianicons.org, home of the Online Collection (including research papers on individual icons), a virtual tour of the museum, the Journal of Icon Studies, and the British Museum's Catalogue of Byzantine and Greek Icons.

