Museum of Russian Icons Appoints Dr. Lana Sloutsky Curator of Collections and Exhibitions

The Museum of Russian Icons Executive Director Kent Russell today announced that Dr. Lana Sloutsky has been appointed Curator of Collections and Exhibitions. In her role, Sloutsky will work to deepen the understanding of the permanent collection and be responsible for developing exhibitions and related programs, while connecting the museum to other scholars and institutions worldwide, along with reaching out to the local town and region. She will start on September 14, 2020.



Commenting on her appointment, Executive Director Kent Russell said, "We are thrilled that Dr. Lana Sloutsky, a highly respected specialist in Byzantine and Russian Icons and seasoned university lecturer, is joining our organization. With Dr. Sloutsky's curatorial leadership, not only will our collections receive the research attention they deserve, but our temporary exhibitions will be invigorated, and scholarly programs enhanced. In partnership with Professor Wendy Salmond, editor of the Journal of Icon Studies, she will assist in making the Journal a preeminent research publication," continued Russell. "I am very enthusiastic about her abilities to support and strengthen the museum both strategically and substantively, and to join our team as an advocate and spokesperson for the institution-to the media, the local community, private individuals, and civic and professional agencies."

Founded by industrialist, philanthropist and icon collector Gordon B. Lankton in 2006, the Museum of Russian Icons holds more than1,000 pieces, the largest collection of Russian icons outside of Russia.

"Having a Byzantine art specialist of Dr. Sloutsky's skill and energy will be transformative, helping us to realize Gordon Lankton's vision of the Museum as a leading center for Russian icons and Orthodox art," said Trustee Ruah Donnelly, Co-Chair of Collections.

Dr. Sloutsky, who received her Ph.D. from the History of Art and Architecture Department at Boston University, has been an instructor at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston for over ten years, where she has lectured on a wide variety of topics and exhibitions for both the general public and private groups. She has lectured at many academic institutions in the Boston area, including the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Simmons University, Boston University, and the Hellenic College of the Holy Cross.

Her dissertation, titled "Quasi Alterum Byzantium: The Preservation of Identity Through Memory and Culture by Aristocratic Byzantine Women, 1440-1600," contributes to early modern women's studies and provides a more nuanced understanding of the role of women in preserving culture. Dr. Sloutsky has presented her work at national and international conferences, including the College Art Association, the Renaissance Society of America, the International Medieval Conference, and many others. She was an invited speaker at the Museum of Russian Icons conference titled Byzantium to Russia: The Origin and Development of Russian Icons 1200-1900 in 2015.

Sloutsky has received a number of research grants and fellowships, including from the Renaissance Society of America, the Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation, the American Philosophical Society, the Boston University Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, and the History of Art and Architecture Department at Boston University. Dr. Sloutsky also currently serves as the editor of H-Medieval website.

"I am absolutely thrilled and truly humbled to join the Museum of Russian Icons with its extraordinary collection and world class resources. It is an honor to work alongside the museum's talented staff and eminent Executive Director, Kent dur Russell, who has been fundamental in establishing and promoting this unique institution. I look forward to continuing the innovation and excellence in icon studies that the MoRI stands for, and to being an integral part of its future successes. Icons are essential components of a living historical, artistic, and theological tradition. As curator, I am very excited to delve into the collection and find new ways to share it with the scholarly community, collectors, and the public," said Sloutsky.

