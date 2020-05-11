Museum Of Russian Icons Offers Virtual Visits And Access To Online Collection To 1000+ Objects

While its door are temporarily closed, The Museum of Russian (MoRI) invites visitors to take a virtual tour of the museum via two different platforms, Google Arts & Culture, and an in-depth mobile tour that can be accessed at museumofrussianicons.org, where visitors can also see its treasures up close in digital format by exploring the Online Collection.

The only museum in the U.S. dedicated to Russian icons, MoRI holds the largest collection of icons outside of Russia; and serves as a leading international center for research and scholarship through the Center for Icon Studies (CIS). With more than 1,000 icons and related artifacts spanning six centuries, the museum offers a unique and personalized experience rich with art, history and culture.

"The arts play an important role in times of challenge, and it is my hope that the Museum of Russian Icons-through our online resources-will continue to be a source of inspiration throughout this period in our history, albeit in a different medium," says director Kent Russell.

Take a virtual tour of the museum via Google Arts & Culture, a global website featuring content from over 2000 leading international museums and archives who have partnered with the Google Cultural Institute to bring the world's greatest art into your home. artsandculture.google.com/partner/museum-of-russian-icons

Take a mobile tour of the museum in five languages (English, Spanish, Russian, French or Portuguese). An in-depth tour exploring 39 highlighted works in the collection, this lively audio guide includes interviews with MoRI founder Gordon Lankton. webapp.onspotstory.com/russian

Visit the website, www.museumofrussianicons,org, home of the Online Collection (including research papers on individual icons), the Journal of Icon Studies, and the British Museum's Catalogue of Byzantine and Greek Icons.

Follow the Museum of Russian Icons on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and Youtube, for the latest updates on the museum, spotlight tours, children's storytime, and to read what the docents are saying about special items from the collection.





