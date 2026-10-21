Multicultural Arts Center to Host Día de los Muertos Festival

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Multicultural Arts Center (MAC) will celebrate the rich cultural traditions of Mexico with a vibrant, family-friendly Día de los Muertos Festival on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM at its East Cambridge location.

Bringing together music, dance, storytelling, visual arts, and community traditions, the afternoon-long celebration will honor the lives and memories of loved ones while inviting audiences of all ages to experience the beauty and significance of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Rooted in Mexican heritage, Día de los Muertos is a tradition that celebrates the enduring connection between the living and those who have passed. Through colorful altars, music, art, and shared experiences, families and communities gather to remember loved ones and celebrate their lives. MAC's festival will embrace this spirit of remembrance and connection through an immersive cultural experience featuring local artists, performers, and community participants.

The celebration will feature a live performance by Mariachi Guadalajara, an interactive Mexican folkloric dance lesson led by Marissa Molinar, bilingual storytelling presented by Spanish Fun Program, and a Día de los Muertos-inspired fashion presentation by Mexican artist Pau Ávila. Throughout the afternoon, guests can also participate in traditional arts and crafts, contribute to community altar-making activities, enjoy face painting, and explore offerings from local food and artisan vendors.

“Día de los Muertos is such a meaningful celebration of family, memory, and cultural identity, and we're excited to bring these traditions to life in a way that welcomes our entire community,” said Najee Brown, Artistic Director of the Multicultural Arts Center. “Through music, dance, storytelling, and art, we hope to create a space where families can honor their loved ones, discover something new, and connect through the richness of Mexican culture. It's exactly the kind of cultural exchange and community celebration that is at the heart of our mission.”

Since its founding in 1978, the Multicultural Arts Center has served as a vital hub for artists and audiences of color, disabled artists, LGBTQ+ creators, immigrant communities, and artists working across diverse identities. Through accessible, community-centered programming, MAC continues to celebrate cultural traditions and provide opportunities for artists and audiences to connect through shared creative experiences.

The Día de los Muertos Festival program includes:

Community Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Activities

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Throughout the afternoon, the MAC gallery will host family-friendly arts and crafts activities supported by MAC staff and volunteers. Guests will have opportunities to participate in community altar-making and decorating, create Día de los Muertos-inspired artwork, and learn about the symbolism and traditions associated with the holiday.

Live Mariachi Performance – Mariachi Guadalajara

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

The festival's live performance programming begins with Mariachi Guadalajara, a five-piece ensemble bringing the sounds of traditional Mexican music to the Multicultural Arts Center. Through an energetic hour-long performance, audiences will experience the melodies and musical traditions that have long played an important role in Mexican cultural celebrations.

Bilingual Storytelling Experience – Spanish Fun Program

2:30 PM

Families and young audiences are invited to enjoy an engaging bilingual storytelling experience presented by Spanish Fun Program. Blending Spanish-language learning, cultural traditions, and audience participation, this interactive presentation will introduce children and families to elements of Mexican heritage through storytelling, imagination, and play.

Mexican Folkloric Dance Lesson – Marissa Molinar

3:30 PM

Led by Marissa Molinar, MAC Board Member and Founder of MIDDAY Movement Series, this interactive dance experience invites guests to discover the movement, rhythms, and traditions of Mexican folkloric dance. Designed for participants of all ages and experience levels, the session will introduce basic steps and movements while encouraging audiences to participate in this vibrant form of cultural expression.

Día de los Muertos Fashion Presentation – Pau Ávila

4:30 PM

Mexican artist Pau Ávila will present a visually striking fashion experience celebrating Mexican heritage, cultural identity, and artistic expression. Featuring seven models, the presentation will explore the intersection of fashion, creativity, and cultural storytelling, serving as one of the festival's culminating artistic highlights.

Additional festival activities will include face painting, food offerings, and local artisan vendors, creating opportunities for visitors to explore, connect, and celebrate throughout the day.

The Día de los Muertos Festival will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM at the Multicultural Arts Center in East Cambridge.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 06 Hrs 14 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming