Muddy Waters and Son Will Be Inducted to the New England Music Hall Of Fame

Music legend Muddy Waters will be the first to officially be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The event will take place during his son Mud Morganfield's concert at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center August 19, 2021 in Old Saybrook, CT. Learn more at https://www.katharinehepburntheater.org/events/mud-morganfield/.

Muddy Waters was one of the most important people in modern music history. He has inspired artists such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and The Beatles to name a few. His son Mud Morganfield has had his own success and has properly followed in his father's footsteps.

"Both father and son will be inducted as they have kept the blues spirit alive in New England while touring throughout the years" said Co-Founder of NEMHOF Christopher Annino. Also that evening The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will be inducted as a NEMHOF cultural landmark. This category is reserved for an influential performance venue under 20 years old.

The inductees will receive the coveted Wailer Award. This award is given to inductees for musical dedication or influence to the New England scene and community. With this award, they represent and embody our mission which is to "Unite, Educate, Promote and Preserve" the integrity of New England's music history and the people who are in it.

The 2021 inductees for the New England Music Hall of Fame bill are Blues legend's James Cotton, James Montgomery, Duke Robillard, Emmy Award winning Composer Brian Keane, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band and sax player Michael Antunes. These individuals will be inducted at a later date.