Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Moonbox Productions Presents The Tony Award Winning Play TORCH SONG, December 2-23

Torch Song opens December 2nd and runs through December 23rd at the BCA Calderwood Pavilion.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Moonbox Productions Presents The Tony Award Winning Play TORCH SONG, December 2-23

Moonbox Productions, winner of numerous IRNE and Elliot Norton Awards, presents Harvey Fierstein's Tony-Award-winning play Torch Song, directed by Allison Olivia Choat.

Featuring Peter Mill as Arnold Beckoff and Bobbie Steinbach as Ma Beckoff, Torch Song opens December 2nd and runs through December 23rd at the BCA Calderwood Pavilion - Roberts Theater. Tickets are $65 general admission/$55 seniors and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204032®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FTorchSng?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 617-933-8600. Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available at the Box Office (Box Office fees may apply). (Press performances are Friday, December 2nd at 8pm, Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm and Sunday, December 4th at 3pm.)

Hilarious and heart wrenching, Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff on his odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all-too-human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

The cast of Torch Song includes Peter Mill* (Arnold Beckoff), Bobbie Steinbach* (Ma Beckoff), Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia (Ed Reiss), Janis Greim Hudson (Laurel), Jack Manning (Alan), Jack Mullen* (David), Sam Asa Brownstein (Swing - Alan & David), Anne Sablich (Swing - Ma Beckoff & Laurel).

"We are so thrilled to be able to bring Torch Song back to Boston stages," said Allison Choat, the play's director and Associate Artistic Director and Founding Partner at Moonbox. "It's a beautiful snapshot of an incredibly distinctive time and place - the bustling streets and vibrant 'scene' in late-1970s New York. More importantly, though, it's also a profound and timeless meditation on togetherness, relationships, and chosen families that feels incredibly relevant to the world we navigate today," said Choat.

With each show, Moonbox Productions partners with a local non-profit, to raise awareness for their cause, create connections within their community, and increase the reach and impact of their work. For the production of Torch Song, Moonbox will be partnering with Greater Boston PFLAG.

Since 1978, Greater Boston PFLAG has been dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through education and advocacy. They proudly offer support services to family, friends, significant others and allies via 18+ support groups (currently meeting virtually and in person), a helpline, and a one-to-one program. They also provide LGBTQ+ educational trainings and workshops in a wide range of settings, including schools, places of worship, workplaces, and community spaces. Every day they work to achieve their vision of a world in which LGBTQ+ individuals are safe, supported, included, and equal in their families, in their communities, and in society.

For more information regarding Moonbox Productions upcoming production of Torch Song go to www.moonboxproductions.org.

Moonbox Productions was founded in 2011 by Producer/Artistic Director Sharman Altshuler. Based in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moonbox is dedicated to supporting local arts and local artists, and to connecting communities to the non-profit organizations that serve them. To fulfill their artistic mission, Moonbox taps the deep well of talent within their own communities to bring top quality theatrical experiences to stages throughout the Greater Boston area. To fulfill their social mission, they partner with a local non-profit organization for each show, giving them visibility on their website and in their promotional materials, as well as giving them access to their audiences in order to raise awareness of their cause, create connections within the community, and increase the reach and impact of their work.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Boston Children's Chorus Partners With Castle Of Our Skins and Center For Arabic CultureBoston Children's Chorus Partners With Castle Of Our Skins and Center For Arabic Culture
October 18, 2022

Boston Children's Chorus has announced a new partnership with Castle of our Skins, an arts institution fostering cultural curiosity and celebrating Black artistry through music, and the Center for Arabic Culture, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote Arabic Culture and the Arab-American experience through education and the arts.
Boston Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER
October 18, 2022

Boston Ballet presents the return of Mikko Nissinen’s The Nutcracker. The critically-acclaimed production features sets and costumes by award- winning designer Robert Perdziola, the renowned score by Tchaikovsky performed live by the Boston Ballet Orchestra, and unparalleled choreography that showcases the talent of the world-class Company. 
Photos: First Look at THE HUMANS at the Provincetown TheaterPhotos: First Look at THE HUMANS at the Provincetown Theater
October 18, 2022

The Provincetown Theater is giving Stephen Karam’s The Humans its Cape Cod premiere at their playhouse, 238 Bradford Street. In the photos here, get a first look at the production which begins performances on Wednesday, October 19 at 7pm. 
Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents CRY IT OUT In The Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box TheaterCotuit Center For The Arts Presents CRY IT OUT In The Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater
October 17, 2022

Cotuit Center for the Arts and director Mary Arnault present Cry It Out, a play by Molly Smith Metzler. Cry It Out will open on Thursday, October 27 and run through November 13 in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.  
Marblehead School Of Ballet And North Shore Civic Ballet Announce Drive To Collect Winter Coats And PajamasMarblehead School Of Ballet And North Shore Civic Ballet Announce Drive To Collect Winter Coats And Pajamas
October 17, 2022

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) in Marblehead, Massachusetts are holding their third drive for winter coats and pajamas to help neighbors in need.  The drive runs from Tuesday, November 1 through Saturday, December 10.