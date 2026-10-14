Moisés Kaufman-Helmed SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE to Open at Barrington Stage
Sunday in the Park with George will be produced in BSC's Boyd Quinson Theater in Summer 2027.
Barrington Stage Company and Tectonic Theatre Project will present a major new co-production of the landmark Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George will be staged during BSC's 2027 season. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, the production will be directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (Broadway: 33 Variations, Here There Are Blueberries, I Am My Own Wife; Off-Broadway: The Laramie Project). Sunday in the Park with George will be produced in BSC's Boyd Quinson Theater in Summer 2027. Casting, additional creative team and performance dates for the Summer 2027 production will be announced in the coming months.
Sunday in the Park with George is a deeply moving exploration of the art of making art. The musical spans one hundred years, transitioning from pointillist painter Georges Seurat's obsessive creation of his masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, in 1884 Paris to his great-grandson George's search for artistic inspiration in 1984 New York. Widely considered one of the most innovative and acclaimed musicals of all time, the original production won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama alongside numerous Tony Awards.
Barrington Stage Company has a long history of producing the musicals of Stephen Sondheim, with previous seasons having included critically acclaimed productions of Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Into the Woods, and West Side Story.
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