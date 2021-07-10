Michael Patrick Ryan's One-Man Show 2020 VISION is Now Playing in Provincetown

After a year of pain, loss, and no live performances Michael Patrick Ryan (Newsies) returns from New York to do a "2020 Victory Lap" in his new one man show 2020 Vision at the newly renovated Post Office Café in Provincetown. The Post Office Café, a Provincetown staple, almost didn't survive the pandemic but now with new owners and an incredible face lift it's welcoming audiences to experience live performances once again. One of which is Ryan's 2020 Vision.

2020 Vision is a one person show featuring songs and stories of the 2020 Covid 19 pandemic. Ryan brings his humor as well as favorite Broadway Showtunes, Rock Anthems, American Song Book Classics and more all with a special 2020 twist. Come to Provincetown and stop by Post Office Café Wednesday nights at 8:30 to sing, laugh and celebrate the return of live performances and an epically tragic year.

Performances will run July 7 - August 25, 2021.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://www.postofficecafe.net/mevents/just-breathe-michael-ryan/.