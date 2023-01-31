Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mentalist Jon Stetson To Perform At Samuel Slater's Restaurant in February

The performance is on  on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Mentalist Jon Stetson To Perform At Samuel Slater's Restaurant in February

America's Master Mentalist, Jon Stetson is bringing his show to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, February 25th. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

John Stetson is the original inspiration for the TV Show "The Mentalist" on CBS. The Simon Baker character was based on him and he served as a consultant for the entire series run.

There is simply NO other audience interactive performer like Jon Stetson. Known across the globe as America's Master Mentalist, Jon knows what you're thinking. No, he really does! What is The Stetson Experience? A truly mind blowing, crowd-pleasing, audience interactive mix of magic, mind reading, and amazing mystery all packaged together and delivered by an engaging and very funny comedic personality.

Four US Presidents, The King of Sweden, Bob Kraft & the New England Patriots, Fortune 1000 organizations, associations and celebrity audiences have experienced Jon Stetson worldwide because NOBODY does what Jon Stetson does in quite the way that he does it. Stetson is a champion player of mind games. Jon began as a magician but moved beyond the traditional tricks and props of magic to explore the real mysteries of the human mind. Call him a "cognitionist." He observes people's patterns and steps inside their heads. He amazes them with information they didn't even know about themselves. He engages people in a psychic partnership that makes them the real stars of the show. Together, Jon and the audience do the impossible. The result is a new, powerful, provocative, and thrilling package of entertainment unlike anything they've ever experienced. Better still, it's funny. Jon's stand-up comedy covers a core of mystery in an uproarious wrapper of fun. This internationally acclaimed conjurer/comedian/cognitionist will make you laugh, make you think, make you feel like an awe-struck kid.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include The Deloreans Valentine's Day Dance on February 11th, Comedy Night at Slater's with Steve Sweeney & Guests on February 17th, Music with Crossfire on March 11th, and St. Paddy's Day O'Stravaganza Comedy Night at Slater's on March 17th and Joanna The Psychic Medium on Friday, March 31st. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-Blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.




COME TOGETHER-MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes To City Winery Boston In February Photo
COME TOGETHER-MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes To City Winery Boston In February
Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience with legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete and award-winning magician John Duke Logan will be on stage at City Winery Boston on Wednesday February 8 at 7pm (Doors open at 5pm). 
THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Returns To Indian Ranch in August Photo
THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Returns To Indian Ranch in August
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, August 4, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 AM.
South Asian Showdown Competition Returns in March Photo
South Asian Showdown Competition Returns in March
The 14th annual South Asian Showdown Competition will take place on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. South Asian Showdown will host 12 of the best Bollywood/Fusion teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the South Asian Showdown Champions! The last 13 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!
Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour Will Play Hanover Theatre in October Photo
Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour Will Play Hanover Theatre in October
KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band will celebrate five decades with their 50th Anniversary Tour: Another Fork In The Road, which includes a stop at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 12.

More Hot Stories For You


COME TOGETHER-MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes To City Winery Boston In FebruaryCOME TOGETHER-MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes To City Winery Boston In February
January 31, 2023

Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience with legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete and award-winning magician John Duke Logan will be on stage at City Winery Boston on Wednesday February 8 at 7pm (Doors open at 5pm). 
THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Returns To Indian Ranch in AugustTHE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Returns To Indian Ranch in August
January 30, 2023

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, August 4, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 AM.
South Asian Showdown Competition Returns in MarchSouth Asian Showdown Competition Returns in March
January 30, 2023

The 14th annual South Asian Showdown Competition will take place on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. South Asian Showdown will host 12 of the best Bollywood/Fusion teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the South Asian Showdown Champions! The last 13 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!
Shakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAINShakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAIN
January 27, 2023

Shakespeare & Company is launching a new, free lecture series: Behind the Curtain, launching Saturday, Feb. 18, and hosted by Shakespearean scholar Ann Berman.
New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 SeasonNew Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season
January 27, 2023

New Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time.  Learn more about the full performance lineup here!
share