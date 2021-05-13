Meeting House Chamber Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

Plans are now in place for the 2021 Season of classical and contemporary chamber music concerts presented by the Meeting House Chamber Music Festival. Orleans, Massachusetts has been the primary location of the Festival since its inception.

In accordance with its original mission, the Meeting House Festival brings musicians of highest caliber to Cape Cod to present concerts in intimate settings and always in collaboration with Cape Cod musicians.

The Festival was founded by Donald Enos, who serves as artistic director and pianist for these concerts. After having received extensive musical training at the New England Conservatory, Mr. Enos returned to his native Cape Cod, where he is known for his solo work and collaboration with the Chatham Chorale and the Cape Cod Symphony, and presentations on the historically significant 1762 English chamber organ in South Dennis, Massachusetts.

This summer, the Meeting House Festival celebrates over four decades of chamber music in Orleans, MA. Beginning June 25th with a program entitled Mostly B's, including music by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Biber, and featuring the superb artistry of violinist Irina Muresanu, the series spans six weeks, with music by Mendelssohn (piano trio in C minor); piano quartets by Mozart and Faure; three famous trios by Beethoven; and some less familiar works by Gaspar Cassado, John Williams, Ralph Vaughan Williams, along with many others old and new. Tango, blues, English folk song. Violin, cello, viola, 9 foot Baldwin piano...

Come and experience the Meeting House Festival this summer. Experience the delight of hearing exquisite instrumental nuance in ensemble, and the full range of exposed emotion made possible through chamber music.

Learn more at https://www.meetinghousemusic.org/index.php.

Check out the lineup below!

Friday, June 25, 7:30 pm - Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, 204 Monument Rd, Orleans MA

Brahms - Scherzo in C minor

Bach - Sonata in E Major, BWV 1016

Biber - Passacaglia (1676)

John Williams - Devil's Dance

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson - Blue/s Forms III

Beethoven - Spring Sonata, Op.24

Irina Muresanu, violin

Donald Enos, piano

Friday, July 2, 7:30 pm - Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, Orleans MA

(program TBA)

Amit Peled, cello

Donald Enos, piano

Tuesday, July 6, 7:30 pm - Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, Orleans MA

Haydn - Trio XV:10

R. Vaughan Williams - Six Studies in English Folksong

Miguel del Aguila - Tango Trio

Mendelssohn - Trio in C minor, Op.66

Audrey Wright, violin

Megan Koch, cello

Donald Enos, piano

Monday, July 12, 7:30 pm - Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, Orleans MA

Mozart - Quartet in G minor, K.478

Shostakovich - Trio #1

Nancy Van de Vate - Six Etudes for solo viola

Faure - Quartet in C minor, Op.15

Heather Goodchild Wade, violin

Laura Manko Sahin, viola

Bo Ericsson, cello

Donald Enos, piano

Monday, July 19, 7:30 pm - Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, Orleans MA

(program TBA)

Katie Lansdale, violin

Donald Enos, piano

Monday, July 26, 7:30 pm - Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, Orleans MA

Beethoven - Trio in E Flat, Op.1#1; "Ghost Trio"; "Archduke" Trio

Joyce Hammann, violin

Matthias Naegele, cello

Donald Enos, piano

ADMISSION: by 6-concert series ticket only ($80)

Website: www.meetinghousemusic.org

Telephone: 508-896-3344