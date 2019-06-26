Margaret Cho To Play Provincetown's Town Hall July 13

Producer Rick Murray, in association with Adam Weinstock and Creative Concept Productions welcomes actress and comedian Margaret Cho back to Provincetown for one performance only, Saturday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. at Town Hall Auditorium.

The event is part of the star-studded lineup of the 2019 Cabaret at the Crown Series. Tickets are now on sale for the Series, which takes place this summer in Provincetown, MA at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre and Town Hall Auditorium.

Actress, comedian, activist, and musician are only a few of the words used to describe the many talents of Margaret Cho. Born and raised in San Francisco during the late 1960s and into the 1970s, her experiences growing up surrounded by hippies, drag queens and ex-druggies shaped her individuality and desire to share her unique humor with those around her. At the age of 16, Margaret began performing on stage and soon launched into a career of entertaining audiences after winning a comedy contest that landed her in the opening slot for Jerry Seinfeld.

Margaret's career spans more than 25 years and includes multiple national and international tours including Notorious C.H.O. (1999), which was recorded and released as a feature film, later picked up by Showtime. Revolution (2003) became her third sold-out national tour and landed her a Grammy Award nomination for Comedy Album of the Year. In 2010 Margaret received yet another Grammy nomination for her album Cho Dependent, where she collaborated with artists such as Fiona Apple, Andrew Bird and Grant Lee Phillips, to name a few. This album introduced a surprising musical side to Cho, entangled with her comedic genius, making it a huge success. More recently, Margaret released American Myth (2016) as a follow up to Cho Dependent. Cho says the album is "my glamorous and glittering tribute to family, comedy, anger, fame, gayness, grief, fat pride, love and hate." Margaret can also be found alongside Melissa Rivers on the E! Network's Fashion Police.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You