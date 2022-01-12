Marblehead School Of Ballet To Kick Off Winter Season With Modern Dance Technique Workshop

The Marblehead School of Ballet starts the winter season with a new four-week workshop, Modern Dance Technique, to keep dancers' spirits up, learn new skills, and enhance their dancing. The workshop will emphasize learning a two-minute choreography. Noted dancer, choreographer, and teacher Ivan Korn will present the workshop in the studio at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts and live virtually on Saturdays, February 5 through February 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The workshop will develop spatial awareness and an understanding of music fundamentals such as beat, rhythm, and phrasing of dance movement. Dancers, ages twelve and above, are invited to participate.

Instructor Ivan Korn, a native of Santiago, Chile, holds an MFA in choreography from the Boston Conservatory and has performed in New England at the Boston Center for the Arts, Impulse Dance, Cyclorama, Copley Theatre of Boston, The Joyce SoHo in New York, and at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts. He works with Prometheus Dance and has also been a guest artist with Zoe Dance. This accomplished performer has taught at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts, Ballet Etc., and the Dance Workshop of Hanover. Korn focuses primarily on a post-Limon style emphasizing proper alignment and the use of weight.

Registration

Advanced registration is required to attend the workshop. Registration and payment be done conveniently online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/#workshops. For further information, contact 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.