Majestic Theater Creates 'At Home For the Holidays' Window Display

Majestic Theater's Scenic Designer Bev Browne created a gorgeous mini-set of the company's "Home for the Holidays" show, that they are unable to present this year due to the pandemic.

The display was installed in the windows of the Majestic, complete with holiday music playing.

Audiences are invited to walk or drive by the theater and get in the holiday spirit. The display is called "At Home for the Holidays."

The music was installed by Ben Ashley. Others involved in its creation were Stephen Petit, Jake Golen and Aurora Ferraro.

Photo Credit: Kait Rankins

