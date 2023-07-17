Mainers, Music & More Coming Up At Deertrees Theatre

Deertrees Theatre, Maine's most enchanting playhouse, presents exceptional entertainment for Lakes Region residents and visitors alike at 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. Deertrees has served the Greater Maine region since 1936, offering an eclectic summer season of entertainment, featuring theatrical productions and comedies, family shows, concerts annually from June through early September. Tickets are available at deertrees-theatre.org.

Almost Maine - A Real Romantic Comedy - closing weekend!

Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 7:30 pm, tickets are $25

John Cariani's play “Almost, Maine,” comprises nine short plays exploring love, loss, and a little bit of magic in a remote, mythical almost-town named “Almost,” Maine. On a cold, clear midwinter night, under the northern lights in the sky above, Almost's residents are falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Love is lost, found, and confounded, and life for the people of Almost will never be the same.

“Almost, Maine,” premiered at Portland Stage Company, where it broke box office records and garnered critical acclaim. Playwright John Cariani released a new novel based on the play in 2022. The warmth and humor of the Mainers populating this story are truly extraordinary. What better place to enjoy this show than in “Maine's Most Enchanting Playhouse?” Featuring fanstastic cast of all regional actors, and the official Maine state song “My Sweet Maine,” by local composer Terry Swett.



Sebago Long Lake Music Festival



Tuesdays, July 11 through August 8, 7:30 pm, tickets are $35 per concert, season passes are $135

Deertrees plays host to Sebago Long Lake Music Festival's 51st annual season, offering five Tuesday evening classical music concerts that will astound audiences as the signature event of the Festival's season. Deertrees' picturesque, historic setting at the top of Long Lake in Harrison, Maine, complements the Festival's stunning chamber music under the summer stars.

Phil 'n the Blanks

Thursday, July 27, 7 pm, tickets are $10

Phil Allen sings and plays his guitar all around southern Maine as a solo artist and as the front man of Phil 'n the Blanks. Studying music, theatre and opera as a young man, his vocal training comes through in his tight intonation and dynamic control. Phil learned to talk with the crowd and improvise melodies while playing the street corners of Key West and New Orleans. His gratitude for living his dream comes through in his stage presence and soulful guitar solos. Phil's original songs reflect lessons hard learned and the joy that comes from a life dedicated to his art. Come chill with Phil in Deertrees' Salt Lick Cabaret space!



The Piano Men: The Music of Elton and Billy

Saturday, July 29, 7:30 pm, tickets are $34

Sponsored by Garvey Construction

What do you get when you combine Elton John and Billy Joel on one stage? A night of Grammy award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducing magic! “Piano Men – The Music of Elton and Billy” is a tribute to the amazing songs of Billy Joel and Elton John, featuring Joe Boucher on piano and vocals with arrangements by Christopher Eastburn. Elton John and Billy Joel have collectively sold more than 350 million records worldwide. For four decades they have been at the top of the world's musical landscape, with continuous radio airplay, topping album charts and performing to sold out audiences.

An Evening at Dave's Sauna

Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, 7:30 pm, tickets are $29

The “Rated N for Naughty” musical is back by popular demand! All bets are off in this tale of a Saturday night in 1980 at the legendary Dave's Sauna in South Paris, Maine, where hippies, rednecks, bikers, townies, swingers, and all kinds of folks would come for a sauna (and maybe more)! This original musical is based on true accounts of the sauna back in its heyday. Meet Weird Rob, Bearded Hippie, Off-Duty Waitress, 9-5 Guy, Neighbor Not Happy, Local Town Cop, Trailer Park Woman, MassHole, Dave's best friend Saul, his wife Nancy, her best friend Josephine, the seductive Sauna Sirens and many other colorful characters.

Lobster Roll Fundraiser

Friday, August 11, 12 to 4 pm

preorder for $25 at deertrees-theatre.org/lobster-roll-fundraiser.html

Preorder accepted online by August 5 to enjoy delicious lobster rolls (chock full of tail, knuckle, and claw meat), a bag of chips and a cookie, all in support of Deertrees Theatre. Purchasers pick up their order at The Greenwood Manor Inn, 52 Tolman Road, Harrison.

Deertrees Theatre's ticket prices include a $2 Heritage Fee that supports the ongoing restoration and improvements to Deertrees Theatre. To purchase tickets, or more information, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email gail@deertrees.org, or follow Deertrees Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.

Originally founded in 1936 as an opera house by prominent opera singer/director Enrica Clay Dillon, Deertrees Theatre has been home to countless Broadway stars and local actors, world-acclaimed musicians, and aspiring students. Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Southern Maine's Lakes Region in the town of Harrison, it has historically served as a secluded retreat and cultural center for artists. The acoustically perfect theatre is set in one of the nation's most idyllic locations, boasting a rose hemlock wood structure harvested from the property, featuring hand-carved beams, doors, trim, and light fixtures. The building, in stages of restoration since 1990, is now listed on Maine's State Register of Historic Landmarks, and on the National Registry of Historic Places.

