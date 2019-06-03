MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Comes To The Colonial This Fall

The award-winning TV comedy, "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) is coming to Boston in an all-new LIVE show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre on October 11, 2019 at 8pm and October 12, 2019 at 8pm, with the never-before-screened films "No Retreat, No Surrender" and "Circus of Horrors."

Tickets are $49.50 are on sale to the public this Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am. An option for 2-day passes for both films is $69.50. VIP Packages, inclusive of merchandise and meet-and-greets are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Following the wildly successful Watch Out for Snakes! Tour in 2017 and 30th Anniversary Tour in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K's loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined!" said Hodgson. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of All Time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy nominations and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a record-setting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

FEATURED FILMS

"No Retreat, No Surrender"

A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee's ghost. Featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike...who looks nothing like Bruce Lee.

"Circus of Horrors"

Garish 1960s British thriller showcasing colorful circus acts, plastic surgery and animal attacks by stagehands in fur suits. Warning: features pop hit "Look for a Star" over and over again.

For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com or follow MST3K on Facebook and Instagram.





