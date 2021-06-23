MV Concert Series Adds Shows With Top National And Regional Talent

The MV Concert Series announced another round of top touring musicians that will be performing at the Loft on Martha's Vineyard. Martin Sexton, Badfish, moe., Dwight and Nicole, and Dalton & The Sheriffs join a packed lineup at the Loft, which includes acts like Livingston Taylor, Joan Osborne and Ripe. The moe. shows will be a special Beach Road Weekend after party.

The band will perform at the Loft on July 24th and 25th after Tedeschi Trucks Live performs in Oak Bluffs at Beach Road Weekend. Tickets for the latest round of shows for the Martha's Vineyard Concert Series shows will go on sale Friday, June 25 at MVConcertSeries.com.

moe.

10:00 PM Saturday, July 24 & Sunday July 25

moe. is treasured for their mesmerizing musical synergy, unfettered showmanship, and smart, resonant songcraft. For three decades, the band has corralled myriad musical forms on a truly original journey rich with crafty, clever songwriting and astonishing resourcefulness. Fueled by an impassioned fan base, moe. has spent much of those thirty years on the road, encompassing countless live performances marked by eclectic wit, deep friendship, and exploratory invention. Having built an enduring legacy with hard work and a confirmed commitment to creativity and community, moe. seem as surprised as anyone to find themselves at such a significant landmark.

Impossible to pigeonhole as anything other than simply moe., this one-of-a-kind band has never been easily categorized, their sonic adventurousness and tongue-in-cheek humor distinctly and undeniably their own. Despite current circumstances, moe. is celebrating their milestone anniversary with characteristic self-deprecation and wistful optimism.

Dalton & the Sheriffs

8:00 PM Tuesday, July 27, Tuesday August, 17, and Tuesday, August 31

Dennis Walsh (bass), Jay Tagg (guitar) and Jake Wertman (drums) Brian Scully (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Ryan Jackson (guitar and keys) are Scituate's Dalton & the Sheriffs. The fourth-line country band has been touring for years, building thousands of fans. The band continues to play sold out gigs across New England and beyond, and is touring in support of "Roadhouse: Chapter One," a five song EP recorded during the pandemic.

Dwight and Nicole

8:00 PM Wednesday, August 4

Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson met in Boston, Massachusetts when they were just out of school, cutting their teeth on the local club circuit. They each fronted popular bands in the area, and discovered a shared love of soul & blues greats like the Staples Singers, Albert King, Lighting Hopkins, Jimmy Witherspoon, Roberta Flack & Etta James. They began singing together often, and developed a close friendship that grew romantic over time. Eventually, they formed Dwight & Nicole, which was, in the beginning, a duo group. They began touring regionally- gaining a loyal following while developing their sound. After a move to Burlington VT, they met their powerhouse drummer Ezra Oklan (Nicole Atkins, Elle King) and the group quickly became a trio. They've since toured up and down the east coast together; writing songs, and gaining plenty of industry respect. They have been nominated for nine Boston Music Awards; seven Boston Phoenix Awards; eight Daysie Awards, and ten New England Music Awards.

Badfish

8:00 PM Wednesday, August 11 & Thursday, August 12

The phenomenon known as Sublime, arguably the most energetic, original and uniquely eclectic band to emerge from any scene, anywhere, ended with the untimely death of lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Brad Nowell in May of 1996. But encompassing the sense of place and purpose long associated with Sublime's music, Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime continues to channel the spirit of Sublime with a fury not felt for some time. What separates Badfish from other tribute bands is that they have replicated Sublime's essence, developing a scene and dedicated following most commonly reserved for label-driven, mainstream acts. Badfish make their mark on the audience by playing with the spirit of Sublime. They perform not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does.

Martin Sexton

4:00 PM & 8:00 PM Friday, August 20

A native of Syracuse, N.Y., and the tenth of 12 children, Martin Sexton grew up in the '80s. Uninterested in the music of the day, he fueled his dreams with the timeless sounds of classic rock 'n' roll. As he discovered the dusty old vinyl left in the basement by one of his big brothers, his musical fire was lit. Sexton eventually migrated to Boston, where he began to build a following singing on the streets of Harvard Square, gradually working his way through the scene. His 1992 collection of self-produced demo recordings, In the Journey, was recorded on an old 8-track in a friend's attic. He managed to sell 20,000 copies out of his guitar case. Sexton has put out 11 albums and shared the stage with artists like Dave Mathews and John Mayer. Mayer once referred to him as "the best live performer I've ever seen."

The shows are presented thanks to a partnership between MV Concert Series and The Loft. The Loft will undergo a six-figure renovation of the sound and lighting systems funded by the Martha's Vineyard Concert Series, bringing a theatre experience to one of Oak Bluffs' best hangouts. Sound engineers will map out the room and create a system specifically designed to bring professional concerts to the Loft. While much of the interior will look the same, the venue will have a new professional sound that transforms the entire experience.

MV Concert Series at The Loft include Neighbor (7/21), Pink Talking Fish (7/22), Marble Eyes (7/23), moe. (7/24 & 7/25), Dalton & the Sheriffs (7/27, 8/17 8/31), Crooked Coast (7/31), Luna (8/2), Dwight and Nicole (8/4), RIPE (8/5), Entrain (8/6), Joan Osborne (8/7), Badfish (8/12), Martin Sexton (8/20), G. Love & Chuck Treece (8/24), Sammy Rae and The Friends (8/25), New Motiff (8/27), and Livingston Taylor (8/28). Additional shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for all shows will be on sale Friday, June 25 at MVConcertSeries.com.