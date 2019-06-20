MURDER FOR TWO Comes to Wellfleet

Opening July 5 at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Murder for Two is a musical murder mystery full of invention and humor. Book and lyrics are by Kellen Blair, book and music by Joe Kinosian. Murder for Two runs July 5-27, with performances at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Two preview performances, July 3 and 4, begin at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is July 5, at 8 p.m. Murder for Two is directed by Sam Scalamoni, with music direction by Gary Adler.

The cast of two portrays 13 characters while accompanying themselves on the piano in this hilarious whodunnit: Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney, and the writer is killed. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills. Marcus has a short amount of time to find the killer and make his name before the real detective arrives.

Matthew McGloin (The Suspects) is honored to perform in this joyful show and at WHAT for the first time. New York/Off-Broadway credits include The Hello Girls (OCR, Prospect Theatre Company/59E59), Bastard Jones (The Cell), Casablanca Box (HERE Arts), Xanadu (Piper Theatre), workshops/readings with Tectonic Theater Project, Abingdon Theatre, Dixon Place, Ma-Yi, and The Lark. Regional: The Play That Goes Wrong(Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), Beautiful Star (Triad Stage), Misalliance, Cinderella (Olney Theatre), The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Signature Theatre), As You Like It (Folger Theatre), History on Foot (Ford's Theatre), On the Razzle, A Flea in Her Ear (Constellation Theatre), The Tempest, The Taming of the Shrew, Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged, Complete History of America Abridged (Virginia Shakespeare Festival), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Maryland Stage Company), and many world premiere plays and musicals at the Kennedy Center. TV: Primal Instinct (Investigation Discovery). Education: BFA Acting, UMBC. www.matthewmcgloin.com.

Sam Krivda (Marcus) is excited to be making his WHAT debut. New York/Regional credits include Grey Gardens (11th Hour Theatre Co.), The Unexpected Guest, Love is in the Air (Morningside Players), Saturday Night Fever (Walnut Street Theatre), House of Setting Sun (Theater for the New City). Sam is a recent graduate of the Manhattan School of Music.

Sam Scalamoni (Director) is the director of the critically acclaimed National Tours of Elf the Musical which has played the Theatre at Madison Square Garden and the Kennedy Center. Sam is currently developing the new musicals, A Thousand Faces, based on the life of film legend Lon Chaney, Unbelievable, about baseball legend Jackie Mitchell and a stage adaptation of MGM's Summer Stock. Sam directed the world premiere national tour of the new musical Noel with book by best-selling author of the Artemis Fowl book series, Eoin Colfer. Sam has a long relationship with the classic musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast which he has directed regionally, and he is the Associate Director of Disney's Beauty and the Beast for Disney Theatrical Group on Broadway and world-wide, most recently in Shanghai. Sam directed Les Misérables at Cortland Repertory Theatre, winning the SALT Award for Best Director of a Musical and won the Broadway World Award for Best Director of a Play for his direction of Agatha Christie's An Unexpected Guest also at CRT. He is a founding member and currently serves as the Artistic Director of Skyline Theatre Company, a professional non-profit theatre company in New Jersey.

Gary Adler (Music Director) is a conductor, pianist and composer in New York City. He served as the music director/arranger of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring the world-famous Rockettes for eight years. He also music directed Avenue Q for its six year run on Broadway. As a writer, he received two 2005 Drama Desk nominations for his music and lyrics for the off-Broadway hit Altar Boyz. For Disney Channel, he created the musical world for Johnny and the Sprites, starring John Tartaglia. He co-produced and arranged two albums for Broadway's Telly Leung, and has toured extensively with Chita Rivera. He also arranged the dance music for the Jimmy Buffett musical, Escape to Margaritaville. Other New York playing/conducting credits include The Fantasticks, Urinetown, Hairspray, Kinky Boots, It Shoulda Been You, and Nunsense.

Dates of note: Pay WHAT You Want on the first Wednesday (preview). Ticket holders for Opening Night on July 5 are invited to a pre-show raw bar with champagne toast, and a post-show reception. Post show talkbacks follow select Thursday performances. Please see what.org for dates.





