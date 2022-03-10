MRT Presents Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson In Premiere Concert BACK TOGETHER AGAIN: THE MUSIC OF ROBERTA FLACK AND DONNY HATHAWAY

Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present Broadway couple Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson from March 30 to April 16 in Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, a concert tribute to the iconic duo, who soared to the top of the Billboard charts in the 1970s with songs like "Where Is the Love?" and "Killing Me Softly with His Song," according to Courtney Sale, MRT's Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director, and Bonnie J. Butkas, Executive Director.

Taylor Peckham, whose Broadway credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Come From Away, will serve as Music Director. His Off-Broadway credits include The Wrong Man and Jersey Boys.

Back Together Again will also be recorded and available as video on demand from April 21 to May 1. Tickets start at $21. For tickets or information, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org.

"We are thrilled to share Back Together Again with MRT audiences, featuring nationally acclaimed artists Ken Robinson and Christina Acosta Robinson. Roberta and Donny's virtuosic collaboration inspired a generation, and their music is beautifully interpreted by the formidable Robinsons," said Sale. "With stories of how the duo came together, this evening of music is meant to make you move, make you feel, and make you remember."

Other hits in the show include "The Closer I Get to You," "You Are My Heaven," "Back Together Again," "You've Got a Friend," and "Someday We'll All Be Free."

Husband and wife offstage, the Robinsons shared the Broadway stage two years ago in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Ken Robinson's other Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Memphis, and Baby It's You! He has appeared at theatres across the country, including Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop, Cincinnati Playhouse, Contemporary American Theater Festival, Cleveland Playhouse, and the Alliance Theatre. Christina Acosta Robinson has appeared at Yale Repertory Theatre, Two River Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Both Robinsons graduated from Yale School of Drama.

After Back Together Again, MRT's 2021-22 Season will continue with the East Coast premiere of Best Summer Ever, written and performed by NPR's Kevin Kling, May 4-22, and a non-subscription musical event, Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, June 8-26.

For tickets, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org. MRT will offer its signature MRTLE special, two tickets for $30 for many performances. All ticket specials are detailed at www.mrt.org/discountsandevents.